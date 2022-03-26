Buhari in Lagos Tuesday for Tinubu’s Birthday Colloquium





Segun James



As the issue of good governance continues to take the centre stage as the nation moves towards the 2023 general election, it will be the focus of the 13th Annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium which will be presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, at the Eko Hotel, Lagos.

A press statement signed by the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee and the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, states that the colloquium will feature a panel session where some of Nigeria’s leading technology entrepreneurs will discuss on, ‘Technology, Entrepreneurship and the future of work’.

The panel discussion to be moderated by Tomilayo Akanni-Aluko will have Bosun Tijani, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Creation Hub, as the Lead Discussant. Other panelists include Samson Ogbole, Managing Director, Soiless Farms, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Group Chief Executive, Life Bank, Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya, Co-founder, Jand2Gidi and Lot Madaki, Chief Executive Officer, Madaki Shoes.

Professor Olufemi Bamiro, former Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan will be the keynote speaker and is expected to engage the central theme, ‘Pivoting Nigeria into the new world order: Imperatives of Good Governance’.

Speaking on the theme of the colloquium and the planning, Mr. Omotoso noted that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the man in whose honour the annual event is being organised, is an extra-ordinary statesman who has committed himself to making Nigeria one of the most prosperous nations.

“The theme speaks to the person and values of Asiwaju Tinubu. To celebrate his 70th birthday, this year’s colloquium theme is most appropriate. We are talking about an outstanding public servant, who is an advocate of good governance in Nigeria and Africa. He demonstrated this as Governor of Lagos in 8years where he laid the solid foundation for the progress and prosperity of Lagos State that we all talk about today.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

