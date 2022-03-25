Sokoto PFN Elects New Leadership, Inaugurates Politics Directorates

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Sokoto State Chapter, had elected Dr. Ben Musa, as its new chairman.

Musa, who is the Pastor in-charge of Christ House, took over from Rev. Prof. John Olabode, as chairman.

Olabode has been appointed as the PFN National Vice President, North-west zone.

Other new officials include Pastor David Oloruntoba (ECI) as deputy chairman; Pastor Uche Onyemerekwe, (Living Faith Church) as secretary; Pastor John Benedict (Christ Power Word City) as Asst. secretary and Pastor Amos Kato (Love Family Assembly) as treasurer.

Others were: Rev Godwin Adole (Power of Faith Church) as financial secretary; Pastor Patrick Okafor (Christian Fellowship), as welfare, and Pastor Kingsley Udeh (POWA) as PRO.

The new chairman, in his inaugural speech, said that the new executive members would be servant leaders after the order and manner of the Lordship of Jesus Christ.

He promised to provide spiritual, effective, pragmatic and result-oriented leadership, which would be worship to God and service to humanity.

“This is to bring transformative change to the Pentecostals in Sokoto, the body of Christ, Sokoto State and Nigeria.”

The State Chapter of the Women Fellowship and Youth Wing of the PFN in 19 local government areas and representatives of the Directorate of Politics and Governance of the body were inaugurated.

Musa described the event as a prophetic shift “for an outpouring of grace on the custodians of ancient prophesies.”

He explained that in changing the narrative of Nigeria politics and turning the tide of Nigerian Church disposition to same, the directorate was strategically structured by National President of the PFN, His Lordship, Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

The inauguration was followed with a day workshop, geared towards equipping the new officials with necessary details as regard the vision, direction, strategies and future plans of the directorate.

