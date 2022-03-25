NYSC Partners TSTV on Internet Television

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has indicated interest to partner and collaborate with TSTV, an indigeneous satellite television outfit for the smooth take-off of its Internet Protocol Television.

The NYSC Director-General, Maj. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the TSTV headquarters in Abuja.

A press statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, NYSC, Emeka Mgbemena said

Ibrahim, who was led on a guided tour of all the units of the media outfit by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bright Echefu, commended his initiative of establishing a purely indigenous media outfit.

He expressed the need to give a wider publicity to NYSC programmes, adding that corps members as talented youths in different areas of endeavour, contributing immensely to national development would drive the television station.

The NYSC DG sought a robust collaboration with the TSTV towards ensuring that the objectives of establishing the NYSC Internet Protocol TV are achieved.

He said: “I want to plead with you as an ex-corps, member to kindly support us and we want to assure you that we will continue to partner with you to the benefit of both organisations.”

In his remarks, Echefu, expressed appreciation to the NYSC for the visit.

He added that the collaboration which, he prayed, would be sustained and deepened, would yield the desired results in no distant time.

