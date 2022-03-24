Inferno: Lagos Shuts Eko Bridge, Diverts Traffic

Segun James

Following the inferno which engulfed the Apongbon axis of the Eko Bridge in the early hours of yesterday, the Lagos State Government has shut the bridge while diverting traffic for the safety of motorists.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, while highlighting the new order, explained that integrity assessment will be carried out to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incidence for adequate rehabilitation of the bridge.

Oladeinde advised motorists heading towards Apongbon from Surulere and its environs to use Ijora/Apapa route or Leventis/UBA Roundabout to connect Marina and their desired destinations.

Alternately, he also advised motorists to use Ebute Ero to link Inner Marina and Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journeys, affirming that the State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) is already on ground along the alternative routes to minimize inconveniences.

The commissioner empathised with owners of shops razed during the inferno, assuring that the state government is fully committed to ensuring safety of the commuting public within the metropolis.

