DG NYSC Advocates Support for Health Initiative in Rural Areas

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged all stakeholders to support the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative healthcare for vulnerable rural dwellers.

Ibrahim gave the advice yesterday while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘A’, Stream ll Corps members, at the Orientation Camp, Asaya in Kabba Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State.

He said: ”I implore well-to-do individuals and corporate bodies to take a cue from the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, by donating well equipped ambulances for the operation of the NYSC Mobile Clinics as well as other essential equipment and drugs that will facilitate the conduct of our medical outreach.”

Ibrahim, who was represented by the NYSC Kogi State Coordinator, Pastor Mrs. Mofoluwasho Williams, thanked the federal, state and local governments, security agencies, traditional rulers, corp employers and other stakeholders for their support, especially in the area of security and general welfare of corps members.

He advised the corps members to distance themselves from cultism, drug abuse, fake news and other social vices.

“I urge you to avoid using the social media for spreading fake news, fueling hatred and other negative purposes,” he said.

He also enjoined the corps members to promote national unity, integration and development which are some of the major objectives of the NYSC.

He admonished them to avail themselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

The director general encouraged corps members to adhere strictly to the outlined preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their continued support towards safe and efficient conduct of the Orientation Course within the context of the ‘new normal.’

The corps members were made to undergo compulsory COVID-19 test before entering the orientation camp.

The state coordinator maintained that NYSC is implementing the federal government’s policies, hence the need to give prime importance to COVID-19 test in the camp including officials and visitors.

Williams stressed that all corps members, camp executives, officials and all visitors must comply with the COVID-19 test before gaining access to the orientation camp.

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Richard Olorunfemi, represented by Justice Samuel Obayomi, administered the oath of allegiance to a total of 1,841 corps members.

