Alleged N3bn Agric Loan Diversion: Absence of ‘Whistleblower’ Stalls Trial

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The absence of John Idumange, who raised the alarm over the alleged diversion of N3 billion agriculture loan by government officials, yesterday stalled his trial in a state High Court in Yenogoa.

When the case came up, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Ebipamo Koroye, expressed disappointment over the absence of the defendant in spite of a bench warrant issued to compel him to appear in court.

Koroye noted that Idumange’s continued absence from court to face trial and sending counsel to represent him are gross disrespect for the court.

He urged the defence counsel, Mr. E. P Joseph, to produce the defendant for trial.

Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah, who recalled that he had earlier issued a bench warrant compelling Idumange to appear in court to take his plea and face trial, adjourned the case to April 20.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa State, Biriyai Sambo (SAN), filed a suit against Idumange for misdemeanours and seditious publications against government officials.

It was reported that a Magistrate Court had on March 11, 2021, in Yenagoa ordered Idumange’s detention for 30 days pending police investigation.

Idumange, who alleged that officials of the state government had diverted a N3 billion agriculture loan and subsequently submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was arrested on March 10, 2021.

Some officials of the state government reported to the police that Idumange made seditious publications that maligned their persons in his claims.

However, the state High Court, Sagbama Division, granted bail to Idumange, who was also an aide on Research and Documentation, and later Social Media to former state Governor, Seriake Dickson.

The case, earlier assigned to Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, was reassigned to Justice Uzakah following a written request by the state Attorney-General to the state Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri.

