Thugs Attack Adeleke at Ataoja Palace Soon After Gov Received Certificate of Return

• Police commence investigation into alleged shooting incident, murder in Osogbo

•Governor pledges full scholarships for children, dependants of those who lost their lives

• Says no election, political office, ambition is worth the life of any citizen

•Sule: Abuja politicians responsible for APC defeat in Osun poll

• Civil society urges all stakeholders to build on positive lessons from Osun election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Suspected thugs yesterday attacked the convoy of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State at the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Laaroye II, in the state capital, shortly after the governor received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Osun State Police Command, last night, said it had commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident, which involved shooting and killing, by “suspected hoodlums at Itaolokan area of Osogbo”. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, announced this in a statement.

Meanwhile, Adeleke’s Certificate of Return was presented to him by Professor Kunle Ajayi, the National Commissioner representing the South-west, and currently supervising electoral activities in Ogun, Ondo, and Osun states.

Speaking after the presentation ceremony, Adeleke said his family, through the Springtime Development Foundation, would provide full scholarships up to university level for the children and dependants of those who lost their lives in the violent incidents that preceded the August 15 governorship election in the state.

In a related development, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the governorship election in Osun State due to the activities of “Abuja politicians” who descended on the state days before the poll. Sule stated this at a press briefing in Lafia.

However, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room urged all stakeholders to build on the positive lessons from the Osun State election. In its final statement after the election, the group also advised that identified weaknesses from the exercise should be urgently addressed.

Eye witnesses said regarding the attack on Adeleke that after leaving the INEC office in Osogbo, he was sighted about 3:15pm as his convoy of about 30 vehicles passed through the Olaiya axis of the state capital.

He was said to be on his way to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo to formally present his Certificate of Return to the monarch and express his appreciation following his victory at the governorship election.

Sources informed THISDAY that suspected hoodlums, who learnt of the governor’s planned visit to the palace, had been loitering around the Oja-Oba/Ita-Olookan area ahead of his arrival.

It was learnt that the attackers arrived in an unregistered Sienna bus and positioned themselves around the area while Adeleke was at the palace of the Ataoja.

Sources said the governor had barely concluded his visit and was preparing to leave the palace when security personnel reportedly noticed suspicious movements around the area.

According to the sources, Adeleke was advised not to leave through the same entrance he had entered the palace, apparently, as a precautionary measure.

The governor subsequently exited through another route and entered his official vehicle.

It was shortly after he entered the vehicle that the suspected hoodlums opened fire, firing sporadic gunshots into the air and throwing the area into panic.

The development created a tense situation around the palace as security personnel attached to the governor immediately engaged the attackers in an attempt to protect Adeleke and members of his entourage.

Sources said the governor’s security details engaged the suspected hoodlums for several minutes, during which the governor and his convoy were temporarily prevented from leaving the area.

The sources, who disclosed the development to THISDAY, described the situation as a brief hostage-like standoff, as the governor remained within the secured convoy while his security personnel battled to push back the attackers.

The hoodlums reportedly fled the scene after they were overpowered by the governor’s security details.

It was equally gathered that the exchange of gunfire resulted in damage to the gate of Ataoja’s palace.

Adeleke Receives His Certificate of Return

Adeleke received his Certificate of Return from INEC following his victory at the August 15 governorship election.

The certificate was presented to him by National Commissioner representing the South-west, Professor Kunle Ajayi.

Speaking after the presentation, the governor stated, “It is deeply painful that any family should have to bury a loved one because of politics.

“No election, political office or ambition is worth the life of a single citizen.”

He said, “The Adeleke family, through the Springtime Development Foundation, will provide full scholarships up to university level for the children and dependants of those who lost their lives.”

Adeleke stressed, “Even in victory, we must be sober in reflection. Citizens were injured, properties and livelihoods were destroyed, and, most painfully, precious lives were lost.

“This certificate does not belong to Ademola Adeleke alone. It belongs to the people of Osun State: our workers, market men and women, youths, traditional and religious leaders, and every citizen who participated in this democratic process. I am deeply humbled by the confidence you have renewed in me.

“We remember Ezekiel Olapade, Aderogba Ajayi, Remi Abass, Kolade Eluyera, and every other victim of electoral violence. Regardless of political affiliation, they were first our brothers, sisters and fellow citizens. To their families, your pain is our pain, and your loved ones will never be reduced to mere statistics.”

He stated, “Today is not merely about the presentation of a Certificate of Return. It is a moment of gratitude, reflection and appreciation to the people of Osun State who stood firm for democracy.”

Adeleke disclosed, “Osun State Government will also establish a N500 million Election Violence Victims Endowment Fund to support verified victims and affected families.

“A Verification and Relief Committee, chaired by the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun, will oversee the transparent identification of victims and equitable distribution of support.

“This is not a political intervention. It is a humanitarian responsibility. No eligible victim will be excluded because of political affiliation, religion, ethnicity, gender or social status. In grief, there is no political party. In our common humanity, we are one people.”

The governor declared, “My dear people of Osun State, I receive this Certificate of Return not as a trophy or a weapon against anyone, but as a renewed contract with you. The election is over. The campaign is over. The contest is over. Now is the time to govern, unite, heal and build.

“To those who voted for me, I thank you. To those who voted for another candidate, I thank you for participating in our democracy. I remain Governor to all, and together we must place Osun State above politics.”

He said, “We shall continue to advance infrastructure, healthcare, education, workers’ welfare, youth empowerment and economic development, with accountability, inclusion and transparency.

“You have given me another opportunity to serve, and I accept this responsibility with humility. I will work harder. I will listen more. I will do more.”

Police Commence Investigation into Shooting Incident, Murder in Osogbo

Osun State Police Command, last night, commenced a full-scale investigation into the shooting incident that occurred in Osogbo.

In a statement by the PPRO, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the police said, “On Wednesday, 19th August 2026, at about 1600hrs, the command received information that one Tajudeen Yusuf, male, aged 60 years, of Oke-Ayepe area, Osogbo, was shot by suspected hoodlums at Itaolokan area of Osogbo.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that earlier in the day, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, accompanied by his nephew, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, paid a courtesy visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, at the palace.

“Immediately after the visit, one Adebayo Taoreed, popularly known as ‘Small Rugged’, an ex-convict, a suspected notorious thug, and a member of Eiye Confraternity, allegedly, attempted to gain access to Davido but was resisted by members of his security team.

“The ensuing confrontation reportedly attracted other suspected gang members in the vicinity, who temporarily blocked the entrance to the palace and obstructed the movement, the convoy eventually left the area safely.”

The police added, “Shortly afterwards, the suspected gang members reportedly departed the vicinity and, however, on their way, they allegedly shot Tajudeen Yusuf at Itaolokan area of Osogbo.

“Upon receiving the information, the police immediately mobilised a patrol team to the scene, where the victim was found lying in a pool of blood. He was promptly rushed to the University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for medical attention. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead by the doctors on duty.”

Ojelabi said the police command had intensified efforts to identify, apprehend, and bring the fleeing suspects to justice.

He stated, “The Commissioner of Police (Election), Osun State Command, CP Samuel Etaifo, strongly condemns the dastardly act and assures members of the public that the command will deploy all available resources to apprehend those responsible.

“The command, therefore, urges anyone with useful information that could assist the investigation to promptly approach the nearest police station or contact the command through its official channels. Members of the public are also advised to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.”

Abuja Politicians Responsible for APC’s Defeat in Osun Poll, Declares Governor Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said APC lost the August 15 governorship election in Osun because of those he labelled “Abuja politicians”.

Sule spoke during a press briefing in Lafia, where he emphasised the importance of incumbency in any state.

He said there was no way APC would have won the election with “Abuja politicians” descending on the state days before the poll.

He, however, said the APC defeat did not diminish the achievements of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Sule stated, “I’m not going to brag about anything that we are going to do, but what I can tell you is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done well.

“And then I see some people are actually happy and they are celebrating that APC has lost. APC lost partly because of the Abuja politicians.

“Because if not for some of these Abuja politicians, there was no way for APC to lose in Osun State

“But what it means is that the power of a sitting governor is not something you can joke around. That’s the message that was sent actually in Osun.”

The governor maintained that many of those celebrating Adeleke’s re-election did not know the actual factor behind the victory.

Sule said, “For people who are celebrating, they don’t even understand what the hell they are celebrating. What they are celebrating is that the power of a sitting governor in Osun is what has stopped them from winning.”

Build on Positive Lessons of Osun Election, Civil Society Tells All Nation’s Stakeholders

Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room urged all stakeholders to build on the positive lessons from the Osun State election, while urgently addressing the weaknesses identified.

It also stated that Nigeria’s democracy must move from elections merely conducted to “elections that are demonstrably credible, transparent, accountable and trusted by citizens”.

The Situation Room said it deployed observers across the 30 local government areas of Osun State to observe the governorship election.

In its final statement, jointly signed by Yunusa Zakari Ya’u, Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, and Mma Odi, Co-Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, and Celestine Odo, also a co-convener, the group said, “The Situation Room’s observation of the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election combined the deployment of accredited election observers to polling units and the use of citizen observers reporting through the Situation Room Election Accountability Tracker (SEAT) mobile and web application.

“The Situation Room called on the governor-elect, political parties and all citizens to make the post-election period an opportunity to deepen democratic accountability, strengthen institutions and promote inclusive governance in Osun State.”

Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room also commended the people of Osun State for turning out to exercise their democratic rights and for the largely peaceful manner in which the election was conducted.

It equally commended all the candidates and urged them and their supporters to accept the outcome peacefully while exercising their constitutional right to seek legal redress where they believed violations occurred.