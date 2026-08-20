INEC: We’ll Improve on Osun Governorship Election Standard

Osun election has renewed confidence of Nigerians in INEC , says group

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to improve on the conduct of the August 15 Osun state governorship election.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, gave the assurance Thursday in Abuja during a solidarity march to the headquarters of the Commission embarked by the African Centre for Justice and Human Rights,.

He said the commission’s performance in elections had continued to improve, expressing confidence that subsequent elections would build on the Osun experience.

The National Commission noted that the conduct of the election was consistent with the commission’s commitment to conducting free, fair and credible elections.

His words: “We thank you very much that you are happy with what had happened in Osun State. But it is consistent with what INEC has always stood for, which is that we are committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections,” he said.

“As you agree with me, all the by-elections we have had, each one has always been better than the one before.

“So, consistent with that, God willing, the next general election—there are a few by-elections we will still have—there will be an improvement on Osun, and ultimately, the general election itself next year will be an improvement.”

Haruna thanked the coalition and Nigerians for their continued participation in the electoral process, assuring that the commission would remain committed to improving the quality of elections in the country.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the group, Obed Agu said the Osun state governorship election has renewed the confidence of many Nigerians in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 elections.

The group maintained that if the standard demonstrated in Osun is sustained and improved upon, the Independent INEC could deliver a 2027 election that will strengthen our democracy.

He stressed the group is a representative of political parties, ethnic youth organisations, community leaders, religious leaders, women leaders, civil society and other democratic stakeholders who participated in the National Post-Election Discourse convened by the African Centre for Justice and Human Rights.

The coordinator emphasised that the Osun election has given Nigeria a new democratic benchmark, saying Osun must not be an exception, rather it must be the standard.

Agu stated: “For two days, we reviewed the Osun election. We examined the pre-election preparation. We examined election-day conduct. We examined security. We examined results management. We examined stakeholder engagement.

“Today, therefore, we present our solidarity to INEC and express our confidence in Professor Amupitan’s ability to lead the Commission towards an even more credible, transparent and inclusive 2027 General Election.

We examined the preparations already underway towards 2027. And we reached a clear conclusion.

“The Osun election has given Nigeria a new democratic benchmark. Osun must not be an exception. Osun must be the standard.We have come today to say:

“We have confidence in the electoral institution. And we have confidence that, if the standard demonstrated in Osun is sustained and improved upon, Nigeria can deliver a 2027 election that will strengthen our democracy.”

Agu stressed that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan has earned the confidence of the group despite assuming office when there were questions about his independence.

He added: “There were assumptions about who appointed him. There were voices predicting what he would do. But democracy requires that we judge people by their conduct.

“And today, after observing the Osun election, we say: Judge Professor Amupitan by what he has done. He has demonstrated institutional independence. He has engaged political parties. He has followed electoral timelines. He has continued preparations for 2027. He has strengthened stakeholder engagement.

“And under his leadership, the Osun electoral process has provided a basis for renewed confidence. That is why our message today is simple: Professor Amupitan, you have earned confidence.

“But this confidence also carries responsibility. We expect the same standard to continue. We expect an even higher standard in 2027.

“We expect every Nigerian voter to be treated equally. We expect every political party to be treated fairly. We expect every vote to count. We expect the Commission to remain independent. And we expect the electoral process to remain transparent.”

The group, however, acknowledged the role of President Bola Tinubu and the security agencies in creating an environment in which the Osun election could take place without undue interference.

While the group called on President Tinubu to continue on this track, it urged the security agencies to maintain neutrality and professionalism, and urged the political class to let the people decide.