651,551 Uncollected PVCs Still with INEC, Says REC





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ogun State, yesterday said it has in its custody not less than 651,551 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) yet to be collected by their owners.

The new state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Niyi Ijalaye, disclosed this figure at a news briefing, which also coincided with the meeting held with leaders of political parties in the state.

According to Ijalaye, the uncollected PVCs were part of the 1,126,247 cards that were printed during the previous Continuous Voter Register (CVR) that took place from 2011 to 2017.

The REC said these uncollected cards were still valid and cannot expire, adding that it is better and lawful for the owners of these PVCs to come forward for them than to engage in double registration.

He stated that INEC has not printed PVCs of those that registered under the ongoing CVR.

The REC explained that the commission would take to local government areas the PVCs of those that just registered in the ongoing exercise.

He added that the commission would also contact owners of the new PVC to be printed through the phone number that they submitted when they registered.

Ijalaye, therefore, enjoined leaders of political parties to mobilise their members who have not collected their PVCs to do so without delay.

