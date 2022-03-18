Masjid 1001 Initiative Supports Community Mosques

No fewer than one million Nigerians have benefited from Masjid 1001’s support to community mosque across the country through several developmental interventions in Kaduna, Osun, Rivers, Kwara, Sokoto, Kogi and Edo.

This development is in line with its focal objective of providing safe and befitting community prayers centers across the country. Masjid 1001 Initiative recently announced the completion of renovation works of roofing, tilling, construction of prayers and ablution areas in select mosque. In the same light, the initiative announced two additional projects for immediate commencement.

The initiative, which was set up in 2017 by a group of respected Muslim professionals volunteer their expertise to the renovation and refurbishment of community mosques towards to providing befitting prayer centres for Nigerian Muslims.

The Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT), of Masjid 1001, Dr. Musa Rabiu, said the initiative through its Mosque Selection Committee reviews all publicly nominated prayer centres across the six geopolitical zones of the country via its website www.masjid1001.ng based on pre-defined criteria. These criteria include mandatory support to only community-owned mosques, assessment and confirmation of infrastructural needs as well as cost consideration in view of limited availability of funds.

Responding on how the interventions are funded, Dr. Rabiu confirmed that project funding has been solely through its members’ and individual’s donation drive. He acknowledged the commitment and support of the Masjid 1001 Initiative’s members without which the objectives may not be fulfilled. The BOT Chairman also seized the opportunity to solicit further support of the public for the initiative through donations, volunteering and mosques’ nominations.

Corroborating the BOT Chairman’s statement, Ali Goni, who is the Chair of the Project Implementation Committee reiterated Masjid 1001’s commitment to supporting community mosques having successfully completed its intervention at Al-Adabiyyah Mosque in Lugbe, Abuja with roofing and tiling the praying and ablution area whilst the expansive praying area was tiled at FGGC Ipetumodu, Osun state. At Kagoro Mosque, Samaru, Zaria in Kaduna state, the entire mosque roof was replaced and the women’s prayer area was tilled whislt the entire internal floor of Eneka Central Mosque at Port Harcourt was tiled. Kwami Central Mosque in Gombe Town and Ganiki Sango Mosque in Ilorin also had their roofs installed.

On a related note, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Hajjia Olasinmibo Zubair, confirmed the initiative has commenced automating some critical activities especially in the identification and selection of mosques. Further commenting Zubair affirmed members are also proud of the work done so far by all volunteers and contributors. “We recognize that there is so much more to be done hence our call for expertise and donations to support the initiative as a part of our Islamic obligations.” she said.

Masjid1001 is a non-governmental, not-for-profit group focused at providing befitting and convenient prayer centres for Nigerian Muslims.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

