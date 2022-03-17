Just In: Buni Overrules Akpanudoedehe, Says Bello’s Convention Subcommittees’ Stand

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and the Governor of Yobe state has denied disbanding the convention sub-committees inaugurated by the Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Bello, while acting as the chairman of the party.

The National Secretary of the party, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe had in a statement issued earlier on Thursday claimed that Buni had approved the the dissolution of the sub-convention committee put in place by Bello.

“The Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the Chairmanship of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, makes this press release to clarify the events of last week and reassure the membership and stakeholders of the party, as well as the Nigerian people in general, that the governing party is crisis-free, strong and remains united in giving the country the transformative leadership and good governance which sbe promised them.

“As approved by the Chairman, H E. (Gov.) Mai Mala Bum, please find below the list of Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and Secretaries of the various sub-committees for the 2022 APC National Convention (as earlier published),” Akpanudoedehe had said.

But Buni in a statement issued hours later titled, “Refutal” noted that the media report about the dissolution of the committees was not true.

Buni stated: “This is to bring to the notice of all stakeholders and members of the party that the purported suspension of some activities initiated and executed by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the acting Chairman and Niger State Governor, H.E. Muhammed Sani Bello, is not true.”

Buni insisted that all activities that were done in his absence remain valid and binding.

According to him, “All party stakeholders and members are hereby advised to disregard the previous statement discarding the activities of the Committee under the leadership of the Acting Chairman.”

Buni recalled that he duly transmitted power to Bello to enable him to undergo medical attention.

He said, “Therefore, all actions and measures taken by the Committee under his leadership as Acting Chairman, remain effective. The party calls for support and understanding to move the Party forward to a successful Convention slated for March 26th, 2022.”

