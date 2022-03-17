Convention: Yari Undermines APC Zoning, Obtains Chairmanship Form

•Adamu, Akume too as Akpanudoedehe avoids caretaker meeting again

Adedayo Akinwale





The proposed zoning of party offices ahead of the March 26, National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be in jeopardy as a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, yesterday, obtained the chairmanship form.

APC had zoned the chairmanship position to the North Central, while the position of the National Secretary of the party was zoned to the Southwest.

And, after days of protracted leadership crisis, the ruling party commenced the sale of forms for the various party offices on Tuesday, ahead of the national convention.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja after purchasing the form on behalf of Yari, Senator Tijani Kaura, said despite Yari’s decision to contest, he remained a loyal party man.

“Here is the delegation of people from Zamfara State here in the APC national secretariat. We represent the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, in purchasing the nomination form for national chairmanship of our great party.

“We have just purchased the nomination form to declare the intention of Dr. Yari Abubakar to contest the national chairmanship of our great party,” Kaura said, insisting that the national chairmanship position was zoned to the north and Zamfara is part of the north.

According to him, “As far as we are concerned, there are contending issues as to the zoning formula. But we are fully aware that the national chairmanship has been to the north, just like the presidency has been zoned to the south.

“We are fully aware that all positions of the party and the government that were hitherto in the south are moved to the north and those in the north have moved to the south, that’s what we are aware and Zamfara is part of northern Nigeria.”

He noted that Yari, having contributed immensely to the growth of the party, was ready to lead the party, stressing: “We are very much ready. First of all, Yari is one of the founding fathers of this great party. He has contributed greatly and immensely to the development of this party and therefore, the need for him to lead the party and not to allow the party to derail.

“What the party needs is to unify the party once again. This is a party that was formed by the congregation of several other parties and this is a party that if care is not taken, it is going to be divided.”

Kaura, therefore, reiterated that Yari, being a founding father of the party was so desirous that the party would not disintegrate, hence, his decision to throw his hat in the ring despite the zoning arrangement.

Also, a former governor of Nasarawa Sstate, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, has obtained his chairmanship form.

Addressing journalists after obtaining the firm on behalf of Adamu, Mr Lawrence Onuchukwu, said if the rumour that Adamu was the anointed candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari was true, then, it was good for his ambition

“As you can see, we are here to obtain form to vie for the national chairmanship of this party for our principal, Senator Dr Abdullahi Adamu,” he said.

Asked if Adamu was the president’s choice, Onuchukwu said, “If that rumour is anything to go by, it is a boost for us. Mr President, as a man of integrity, I’m sure will not want to associate himself with someone, who does not have capacity to actualise the vision of this party.

“And you are also aware that we must not pretend that the party has some challenges and you need an administrator, a politician, you need a person, who can handle the party.”

Similarly, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Barnabas Gemade, yesterday, obtained the chairmanship form on behalf of the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume.

He said he believed that Akume was the best for the job and would emerge as the chairman of the party.

Asked if he would prefer a consensus arrangement, Gemade said they would abide by the decision of the party.

His words: “Whatever the party chooses. The party has the final say. If at the end of the day, the party is able to consummate a consensus exercise for this contest, we agree with it. However, if they decide there should be a balloting for this contest, we will go with the balloting and whatever the outcome is, we will accept.”

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, was absent at the caretaker committee meeting for the second time.

Yesterday’s meeting was chaired by the acting National Chairman of the CECPC and Niger state Governor, Abubakar Bello.

Akpanudoedehe came to the secretariat around 11:30, but left before the caretaker committee meeting commenced.

That was the second time he was absent at the meeting ahead of the convention, after gaining access to the party secretariat, a development many considered was deliberate.

