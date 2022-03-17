BUA Cement Installs Three 500KVA Transformers, Drills 2 Solar Boreholes in Sokoto Community



By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

As part of its contribution to the development of its host communities, BUA Cement, one of Africa’s largest cement companies, has installed 3 units of 500KVA transformers to boost access to electricity in SARDA, Kalambaina and specialist hospital, in Wamakko Community of Sokoto state.

In the same vein, the company also commissioned 2 solar Boreholes in Gidan Gamba, Giremshi of Wamakko local government to cushion the effects of water scarcity in the area.

Speaking at the event the Managing Director/ Chief Executives Officer of the company Engr Yusuf Haliru Binji said BUA cement corporate social responsibility was a critical part of the BUA cement and as a result the company was committed to the development of host communities where ever it operates .

Represented by Head Administration and Corporate services, Sada Suleiman, Binji said the 3 units of 500KVA transformers will ease the burden of access to electricity currently being experienced in the communities.

On the solar boreholes, Binji said his company waa committed to the provision of portable water to its host communities to prevent outbreak of water borne diseases.

He noted that the company had also given scholarship, instructional materials worth millions of naira to indigent students.

BUA Cement PLC is Nigeria’s second largest cement company and the largest producer in its Northwest, South -South and South East regions with a combined installed capacity of 5 metric tonnes per annum and with plan underway to increase the existing capacity to 17million MTPA next year.

With its headquarters in Lagos , Nigeria , BUA cement operates strategically from Kalambaina, Sokoto State, and Okpella, Edo State.

