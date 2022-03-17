2023: Niger APC Directs Political Appointees Interested in Elective Positions to Resign

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has directed political appointees with intention to contest any elective position to tender their resignation this week.

The party also gave the directive to all accredited delegates to take similar action and within the same period.

The directive is contained in a statement in Minna on Thursday which was signed by the state Secretary of the party, Mr Ibrahim Aliyu Khaleel.

The statement read in part: “Pursuant to the decision of our great party to hold her national convention on the 26th of March and the signing into law of the Electoral Act amendment bill 2022, we hereby direct all political appointees interested in contesting any elective position to tender their resignation within this week

“Similarly all accredited state delegates are to resign from any political position they are presently occupying within the same period.

“This is a constitutional matter that must be respected by all party members in the state. We hereby advice all intending party members to comply with the constitutional provision and party directives towards upholding the mission and vision of the party.”

He also urged all affected party faithful to submit their resignation letter to the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the APC state secretary.

