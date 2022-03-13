Obiano’s Chief Press Secretary, Eze Decorated with Medal of Honour

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Mr. James Ngwu Eze, was among the dignitaries and high achievers conferred with medals of honour by the Anambra State Government in a colourful ceremony held recently in Awka, the state capital.

The statement that announced Eze’s selection for the honour revealed that the Enugu-born Eze was awarded “the ‘Distinguished Anambra Commander Medal’ for his outstanding achievements in his profession and contributions to the prosperity and good image of Anambra State.”

Eze, who is also a decorated poet and speech writer, has distinguished himself as a consummate communications expert and image management consultant through the years. He was at different times the External Communications Manager at Fidelity Bank Plc, and Senior Public Relations Manager at Airtel Nigeria.

Eze had brought his wealth of experience to bear on his job as Governor Obiano’s spokesman, doubling as chief press secretary, speech writer/ researcher and documentary scriptwriter/producer while still retaining a firm handle on his creative writing.

Over the course time, Eze grew in stature and gathered large social media following with his perspicacious analysis of public affairs and occasional splash of powerful poems on his handles.

His debut collection of poems won the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Poetry Prize for 2020 and his follow-up effort is one of the most awaited poetry collections in Nigeria at the moment. His second book project is collection of speeches by Governor Willie Obiano titled ‘I Touched A Dream,’ which he edited.

Speaking of the honour conferred on him by the Government of Anambra State, Eze said, “This is a priceless gift from Anambra State. I will live with the memory of this honour forever. I’m most grateful to Governor Willie Obiano for giving me the chance to serve. I am indebted to Anambra State for recognising my talent and giving wings to my imagination to fly as a creative writer and a reputation manager.”

Eze is also fondly remembered for his ceaseless striving to animate the Anambra cultural space with literary activities; curating annual poetry evenings entitled “A Flutter in the Woods” in Awka, the state capital and co-hosting Nigeria’s first full-fledged poetry festival in honour of Christopher Okigbo known as Return to Idoto, which is held in the poet’s hometown of Ojoto.

