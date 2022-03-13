Five Councillors in C’River Dump APC for PDP

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Five serving lawmakers of the Obanliku Legislative Council in Cross River State have defected back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The information about the defection of the councillors came to the fore at the weekend when they were presented before a PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Senator Gershom Bassey, who was on consultative visit to members of the party in Obanliku Local Government Area, in the northern senatorial district of the state.

The councillors who were presented before the governorship aspirant by the Chapter Chairman of the PDP in Obanliku Local Government Chairman Hon. Justine Ejisekpe, are Hon. Adida Justin, Hon. Ololo Francis, Hon. Helen Ejikang, Hon. Ogor Doris and Hon. Polycarp Ugiugbong.

Addressing Senator Bassey, and his entourage, Ejisekpe, said the councillors are now back to the PDP and would give the party the necessary support to win the 2023 general elections in their wards and the entire state.

The PDP chapter chairman who said Bassey was benevolent, magnanimous and altruistic nature noted that he embodies, and typifies a good example of a leader who is desirous of changing the lives of his people.

“Obanliku people shall mobilise enormously for Senator Gershom Bassey because he is down to earth, and he is a man of the people and power must return to the South as people with good conscience, we will stand by the South no matter the intimidation, we believe in Senator Gershom Bassey that he can reclaim Cross River State”, the PDP chapter chairman said.

He appealed fervently to the governorship aspirant to remember Obanliku youths who are idle and empower them when he becomes the state governor.

The councillors also drummed massive support for Bassey’s aspiration, and assured him of their complete loyalty him and the PDP.

The Member representing Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency, Mr. Chris Agibe who was part of Bassey’s entourage while speaking said, “Rotation in Cross River is sacrosanct, and anyone who tries to change that is bad for us. No part of Cross River is more Cross River than others. For us in central, we will support the back to South movement and stand in solidarity with Sen. Gershom Bassey.”

In his remarks, Bassey expressed appreciation over the welcome and support given to him by members of the PDP in Obanliku.

Bassey spoke glowingly about the councillors for dumping the APC and returning to the PDP, and described them as courageous people who have demonstrated that the PDP is the leading party in the state.

While applauding the PDP leadership in Obanliku for supporting his aspiration to become governor of the state in 2023, the Senator said: “I have come here today to talk serious business with you. Governance is a serious business because it affects your lives. No need to sit down and look when you have the power to determine who becomes Governor of this State. So you must think well about what you want to do in 2023. In 2015, we decided in the caucus that the only way the North can benefit from governance is to zone it to the Northern Senatorial District and everyone with aspiration dropped it for the north. So after Donald Duke, Liyel Imoke and Ayade, who should take the governorship next? The South of course so me Gershom Bassey, I shall contest for the office of the governor. For all those who have indicated interest, I think I have the prerequisite experience for that office.”

