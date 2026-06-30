DisCos Generate N203.61bn from Electricity Consumers in April-NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) generated N203.61 billion from electricity consumers in April.

The company said this in its Commercial Performance Factsheet for April on its X handle in Abuja on Tuesday.

The factsheet showed that the 11 DisCos collected N203.61 billion out of total billings of N252.43 billion during the month in review.

It said the collection translated to a collection efficiency of 80.66 per cent, up by 1.07 percentage point in March.

According to the report, the DisCos received electricity worth N302.96 billion and billed customers N252.43 billion out of which N203.61 billion was collected.

It said that the figure represented a billing efficiency of 83.32 per cent, a slight decline of 0.57 percentage point from the previous month.

The report further said that the industry’s revenue recovery efficiency stood at 82.11 per cent, with the average actual collection of N102.13 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) compared to the allowed average tariff of N124.39/kWh.

It listed the top performers DisCos to include Eko, 102.09 per cent; Abuja, 89.77 per cent and Ikeja, 88.89 per cent.

The factsheet said that these DisCos stood out with the highest recovery efficiency levels for April. (NAN)