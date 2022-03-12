Terrorists Kill 3, Kidnap 8 Others in Niger Community

. Demand N250m for the release of abductees

Laleye Dipo in Minna



It was a bloody night in Sarkinpawa the headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State last Monday when armed gunmen went haywire killing three worshipers at the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church in the town.

At least eight other members of the church were among the scores kidnapped by the gunmen.

THISDAY was told that the incident took place when the worshippers whose houses were around the church premises were all asleep when the gunmen struck in their numbers shooting sporadically.

According to the findings, in the confusion that also followed some of the worshipers and others abducted around the church area were kidnapped and taken into hiding.

The intervention of Mobile policemen stationed at the police station not far away from the church however saved what would have been a bloodbath as the gunmen reportedly ran away with those abducted.

The gunmen THISDAY learnt have made a demand of N250m before those abducted will be released.

The remains of those killed have been interred in Sarkinpawa.

It was also gathered that there was pandemonium at Fuka in the Paikoro Local Government Area of the state on Friday when gunmen in their numbers invaded the community in broad daylight.

As at the time of filling the report, THISDAY cannot confirm if there was any casualty or number of those kidnapped.

