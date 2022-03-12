Ninety: I Love Telling Personal Stories

Multifaceted creative and FreeMe Digital artiste Ninety, real name Alabo Tuwonimi Tuonims, ahead of his debut album titled ‘Rare Gem’, tells Ferdinand Ekechukwu about the 7-track Extended Play (EP). Ninety also talks about his music, influence and growing up in Bonny Island, Rivers State…

Who is Ninety?

Simply put, Ninety is a creative. Actually, I like to call myself a multifaceted creative or well-rounded musician because I’m a songwriter, a singer, a rapper, producer, mix and master engineer and instrumentalist. I also dabble in photography and videography here and there but at my very core is music. I love telling personal stories and what better way to express that than through writing and music. Music permits me to be my highest self. So, Ninety is all about music and music is all about Ninety.

How did you get into music?

It all started with my dad actually. He was the choirmaster at our church in Bonny, Port-Harcourt so I was always around music. As a child and a teenager, I listened to Michael Jackson, Damian Marley, and Styl Plus, and I started writing my own music as early as age 15. In Junior Secondary School, I had already learned how to play the drums and by the time I graduated University, I took a course in music production and audio engineering so my music journey just continued on.

What genre of music do you do?

If I were to pick and decide myself what genre of music I do, I would use a catch-all phrase like “New Wave Music” because I do a lot of really cool things with my music but I guess Afro-Fusion will have to suffice as the genre. I know it’s a term or genre of music that has been used a lot with upcoming African artistes but there really is no other way to categorize what we do when we’re fusing elements of reggae with pop and electronic music while still maintaining that sound that makes what we do uniquely West African.

Take us through your academic and family background?

I grew up in an Anglican household and I am the fourth of five children and the only son. It was quite a trip growing up in Bonny Island. It wasn’t the easiest experience but I can’t imagine having grown up anywhere else because it made me who I am today. I found myself there, my passion there. There is a fierce zeal and commitment in that community that teaches you what it means to be alive and go through whatever obstacles come your way with positivity.

I come from a very beautiful and loving family. My sisters are everything to me and I have a solid foundation and support from my entire family. So, I’m eternally grateful. I attended Kings & Queens High School and Spring Foundation School, both in Bonny Island, Rivers State, for my primary and secondary education respectively. In 2016, I graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology from the Accra Institute of Technology, Accra, Ghana and after I graduated school in July 2016, I returned to Port Harcourt, took a course in music production and audio engineering, and learnt to play the keyboard. In 2017, after I finished the music production and audio engineering course, I went on to set-up my own studio, which I commercialized but used mostly for myself. In 2019, I moved to Lagos with the aid of Magnito after he heard my music and here I am hustling and doing my thing under Freeme Music.

In terms of writing and approach to lyrics, who do you admire or look up to?

Oh definitely Frank Ocean and Burna Boy. Frank Ocean because his lyrics carry immense power and he has a gift of creating true poetry out of his music. He is very intentional with his songwriting and his ability to produce such imagery out of his lyrics that really touch your soul is just amazing. Burna Boy because his music is spiritual; it’s really cool listening to this artiste with really deep ideas and then you remember like, “he doesn’t write!” How does he come up with this stuff? It’s Gold! That’s a gift few of the greats have; people like Biggie, Jay-Z and Michael Jackson. He’s a leader in our industry and I truly admire him.

What project are you working on right now?

I’m working on my debut EP right now, titled “Rare Gem.” It’s a 7-track project with some really special songs and I can’t wait for the whole world to hear it. It’s been almost three years in the making and I’m extremely excited. It drops April 22nd so be sure to look out for that!

What songs do you have out there?

Currently, I have a few singles available on all streaming platforms. I have “Unruly” which I released in 2020. “Touch & Follow” was quite a hit when I released it in March last year. It also has a video on YouTube; my only music video out at the moment. I also have “Somebody” and my most recent single, “Piano”. I also have some other songs I featured on, “Sunday ‘’ with Magnito & Zlatan. This song also has a video on YouTube. I’ve also got “Ohema”, “Ungrateful”, “Something Must Kill A Man”, and “Naija Musicians’ ‘ all with Magnito.

Tell us about your music and what’s the experience as a rising artiste?

My music is a representation of how I feel or where my mind space is at. As I mentioned, I like telling personal stories through my music and hopefully that can connect to someone who’s also feeling the way I was feeling when I made a particular song and that connection is everything. This whole artiste experience is really new to me so there are quite a few things I literally have to learn how to do on the spot right in front of a camera.

Who are your musical influences and role models?

Besides Frank Ocean and Burna which I mentioned earlier, I’m heavily influenced by the entire Marley Family – one word: greatness. I’m also very much into the music styles of Ty Dolla $ign, Drake, 6LACK, and of course my very own peers too from Port-Harcourt like Omah Lay. Big up PH! PH artistes are really doing their thing in this industry and it’s so beautiful to see.

Which Nigerian artistes do you have topmost on your list to work with?

Wow! This is a tough one! I love everyone, particularly the new set of artistes coming out like Buju, Lojay, Tems, Arya, etc. They’re all so crazy talented but I think it’s definitely got to be Burna Boy!

