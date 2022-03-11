Guinness Nigeria Set to Break the Bias against Female Inclusion at Workplace

Mary Nnah

Guinness Nigeria PLC is set to break the bias against women’s inclusion at the workplace by ensuring the removal of restrictions placed on the female gender from attaining equal opportunities with their male counterparts at the workplace.

The Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria PLC, Baker Magunda said this during a press briefing where Guinness Nigeria Plc shared information on its efforts in Diversity and Inclusion strategies aimed at driving sustainable growth for women in leadership, among other relevant focal areas of gender equality.

Magunda, who reiterated that the company is committed to creating the most inclusive and diverse culture in Nigeria, added that for this to be done, policies are needed to address issues that negatively affect women, adding that the company will be leading policy changes in Nigeria.

Magunda stressed further that the company is set to change the story of stereotype in the workplace noting, “by 2030, we will have a 50-50 workforce of both males and females at Guinness, and we have to start at the top because people who make policy and people who execute policy need to understand and learn how to work in a mixed team.

“Our board is 50-50 female and male, our leadership team is almost 50-50 female and male and the next level we have reached 35 per cent female and the rest are male and this would soon reflect because the last 12 months, we have gone after equal recruitment opportunity and nobody will accept anything less than that”.

He said the company’s recruitment process was to show everybody that the doors are opened for everybody to be their best.

“That is what we have been trying to do. For instance, in all the hiring in the last 12 months, 67 per cent of them have been females. It has improved the percentage of females at Guinness. And we will be doing more”, he said.

Magunda revealed further that talks were ongoing with policymakers on how to address laws that prohibit women from working certain jobs, and from working at a particular period of time.

