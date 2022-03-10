IG, Police Management Team Visit Late DIG Joseph Egbunike’s Family



Kingsley Nwezeh







The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba and other members of the force management team, Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the widow and family of the late DIG Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike, at their Abuja residence.

While commiserating with the family, the IG urged them to be “strong, and focused in upholding the legacies of your husband and father”. The IG eulogised the late DIG, saying he was a man of knowledge, resourceful and commited to diligent service in his lifetime.

The IG noted that the Nigeria Police Force was generally pained to have lost a dedicated senior officer, who had put in 34 years and seven months of meritorious service to his fatherland.The Inspector-General of Police therefore assured that deliberations were in top gear in conjunction with the family to arrange a befitting burial rite for the departed Deputy Inspector-General of Police, whose impactful experience will be greatly missed in the police and Nigeria at large.

