Terrorists Kill Two, Abduct Catholic Priest,Three Others in Kaduna

Two people have been killed while a Catholic priest, a woman and her two children were abducted by terrorists in an attack on Kudendan, a suburb in Kaduna metropolis.

Sources said the criminals invaded the area at about 1:15am on Tuesday.

The terrorists were said to have attacked five locations within the community.

One Mohammed Salisu was killed in one of the locations while a security guard at the St. John’s Catholic Church was killed.

The Catholic Parish priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aketeh as well as a mother and her two children were said to have been abducted.

The terrorists were said to be in large number, well-armed and operated for over an hour as they moved from one location to the other within the community.

“The terrorists were firing shots indiscriminately around the community. They went from one location to the other.

“It is like the St. John’s Catholic Church was one of their targets. They broke into Church and abducted Rev. Fr. Joseph Aketeh, at his residence.

“The guard went into hiding when he saw them, but as they were leaving with the priest, they sighted him and killed him.

“There was fear and apprehension everywhere. Nobody slept throughout the night because of fear.

A woman and her two children were also kidnapped”, the source said.

There had been wide speculations that terrorists from the neighbouring Niger state were relocating to Kaduna enmass, rising fears among residents in some parts of the metropolis.

When contacted, Mohammad Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, said he heard stories of the incident, but had not received official information about it.

He promised to get back with the details as soon as he receives official information on the incident.

