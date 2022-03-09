Tension As Bayelsa Community Protest Alleged Killing of Woman by Fulani Herdsmen

Olusegun Samuel

There is palpable tension as angry youths of Opume community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State took to the streets by blocking all routes leading to the community following the killing of a-39-old woman by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The deceased woman, identified as Waadu Alfred, was reportedly tied to a stake, raped and cut with machete by her assailants.

THISDAY gathered that after she was declared missing at the weekend, a search party was organised by the community where they discovered her decomposing body in the bush.

On sighting her decomposing body, angry youths of the community blocked the route leading in and out of the Nembe-Ogbia road, threatening to retaliate against the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

It was learnt that it took the intervention of the police and elders of the community before normalcy was restored.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development, saying investigation into the incident has commenced.

The Bayelsa State Government had last week confirmed a heavy shoot-out between security operatives and Fulani herdsmen in the Ogbia-Nembe axis of the state resulting in the arrest of an unspecified number of suspects.

The suspects are currently be held at the Okaka Correctional Centre while about 150 cows are presently in the custody of the state government pending investigation.

