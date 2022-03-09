House Urges FG to Extend Evacuation to Nigerians Trapped in Ukraine’s War Zone

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and relevant agencies to immediately take diplomatic action with Ukrainian authorities to extend humanitarian needs to Nigerians, including students trapped in Sumi and other war-torn area.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Chairman Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe at the plenary, yesterday.

Moving the motion, Sadipe noted with concern the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, and its attendant effects and implication for Nigerians living in the area.

She lamented that there is limited availability of transportation in the affected areas to evacuate those trapped, including Nigerians.

She said that considering the current war situation, particularly in Sumy and other parts of the war zone, it is plausible to state that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies intensify efforts on diplomatic action to ensure that humanitarian needs are extended to Nigerians, especially Students who are stranded in Sumy to enable them exit the country.

Sadipe said: “Worried that that the most recent harrowing experience involved where a bus carrying some students was escorted back to Sumy, when they had already travelled 50km close to a neighboring city and now the hostels are being guarded by Ukraine soldiers who are preventing them from leaving Ukraine.”

Further worried that that the situation in Sumy is not only of concern to Nigerians, but also to so many countries; and recently, the Indian Prime Minister brought the case to Russian President, Putin, drawing his attention to the presence of his citizens in Sumy.

“The Russian military had been ordered to create humanitarian corridor for exit of foreigners in those areas. Concerned that these innocent Nigerians in search of the golden fleece and greener pasture are subjected to and caught in a helpless situation, and if proactive diplomatic steps are not immediately taken to offer humanitarian support to these Nigerian students within the ceasefire which is just for 4 days to exit, there situation would become very precarious.”

Contributing, the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, lamented that it’s heartbreaking to watch interviews of students trapped in those war zones.

He said that Russia and Ukraine should heed to the tripartite agreement, by providing a corridor for them to exit.

On his part, Chairman Foreign Affairs, Hon. Buba Yakub, lamented that the students are running out of food supplies.

He said the problem is from Ukraine, as the country is worried that the corridor will be a leeway for Russia to attack them.

He said: “They are running out of food supplies, the problem is from Ukraine, they are worried that the corridor will be a leeway for Russia to attack them. But we can’t allow Nigerians students there who are over 300 to be used as shield. The United Nations should intervene.”

