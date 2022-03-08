Troops Vanquish 17 Insurgents as Boko Haram, ISWAP Clash Claims Scores of Terrorists

Kingsley Nwezeh



Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, North-east Joint Task Force, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, said yesterday that troops of “Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK)” killed 17 fighters of terror groups, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

Musa made the disclosure in Borno as another fierce battle between Boko Haram and ISWAP broke out in the North-east leading to the death of scores of insurgents.

The clash, which took place in Dikwa Local Government Area, also left many fighters from Boko Haram injured.

Sources said ISWAP also seized nine motorcycles from the Boko Haram in the aftermath of the bloody gun duel.

The commander said troops arrested three other terrorists alive, and also recovered motorcycles and other assorted weapons from the encounter which took place on Sunday.

He said the insurgents met with stiff resistance and superior fire power of the troops, who engaged them in a fire-fight that lasted several hours, forcing the insurgents to withdraw.

Damasak, a town in Mobbar Local Government Area, is located near the confluence of the Yobe River and Komadugu Gana River, adjoining the border with Niger 34 km from Difa in Niger and 3km between Damasak and the border with Niger.

The theatre commander explained that the troops, supported by the Air Component of OPHK mounted a hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.

Giving insight into the clash of the two terror groups, a top security analyst in the Lake Chad area, Mr.

Zagazola Makama, disclosed that the latest confrontation was a reprisal to the killing of Abou Sadiquo Burubouru, who was ambushed and killed by JAS Mujahideens (Boko Haram) around Gabara/Galta hideouts close to Mandara Mountains on February 26.

He noted that on February 9, a heavy fight ensued between the ISWAP terrorists and Bakura Buduma faction at Toumboun Bazarkowo Island in deep Lake Chad, forcing Bakura to flee to Kanem axis with serious injuries after many of his fighters were killed.

He said ISWAP also declared one Mohammed Ari, a deadly spiritual warfare commander of JAS Bakura faction wanted for spearheading most of the attacks against ISWAP.

Zagazola stated that Ari, had spiritual protection that prevented bullet or any other harm to come or his fighters during battle.

Ari had led many attacks against ISWAP in the axis of Kaduna Ruwa, Tumbum Ali, Kirta, Sabon Tumbu, Kwatalo and Mardas General Area of the Lake Chad Basin.

Other commanders, who participated in the attack included the Khayd of the Buduma’s led by Malam Abdul Faruk, an indigene of Chad Republic and his second in command, one Malam Kaka Modou also a Buduma from Nguimi, Niger Republic.

Clashes between the two factions of the insurgents had led to loss of fighters on both sides since the death of Abubakar Shekau.

Bakura of Buduma, a self acclaimed leader of Boko Haram, operating around the axis of Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria, had refused to pay allegiance to ISIS backed ISWAP, forcing the two groups to sustain the battle for supremacy.

The latest feud, he said, had triggered massive migration of Boko Haram JAS with their families to safe heavens within the shores of Cameroon while a significant numbers of fighters caught in between the fight were forced to surrender and lay down their arms to Nigerian Military in Magumeri, Banki and Gwoza.

Intelligence reports also indicated massive infiltration of fighters, who renounced their participation but did not surrender to the Nigerian troops in Damasak, Kukawa, Bama, Ngala, Banki and Gwoza Local Government Areas.

He said other insurgents sneaked out of Nigeria to take refuge in Niger Republic while others have migrated to join bandits in Zamfara and Sokoto States.

Troops Vanquish 17 Insurgents as Boko Haram, ISWAP Clash Claims Scores of Terrorists

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, North-east Joint Task Force, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, said yesterday that troops of “Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK)” killed 17 fighters of terror groups, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

Musa made the disclosure in Borno as another fierce battle between Boko Haram and ISWAP broke out in the North-east leading to the death of scores of insurgents.

The clash, which took place in Dikwa Local Government Area, also left many fighters from Boko Haram injured.

Sources said ISWAP also seized nine motorcycles from the Boko Haram in the aftermath of the bloody gun duel.

The commander said troops arrested three other terrorists alive, and also recovered motorcycles and other assorted weapons from the encounter which took place on Sunday.

He said the insurgents met with stiff resistance and superior fire power of the troops, who engaged them in a fire-fight that lasted several hours, forcing the insurgents to withdraw.

Damasak, a town in Mobbar Local Government Area, is located near the confluence of the Yobe River and Komadugu Gana River, adjoining the border with Niger 34 km from Difa in Niger and 3km between Damasak and the border with Niger.

The theatre commander explained that the troops, supported by the Air Component of OPHK mounted a hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.

Giving insight into the clash of the two terror groups, a top security analyst in the Lake Chad area, Mr.

Zagazola Makama, disclosed that the latest confrontation was a reprisal to the killing of Abou Sadiquo Burubouru, who was ambushed and killed by JAS Mujahideens (Boko Haram) around Gabara/Galta hideouts close to Mandara Mountains on February 26.

He noted that on February 9, a heavy fight ensued between the ISWAP terrorists and Bakura Buduma faction at Toumboun Bazarkowo Island in deep Lake Chad, forcing Bakura to flee to Kanem axis with serious injuries after many of his fighters were killed.

He said ISWAP also declared one Mohammed Ari, a deadly spiritual warfare commander of JAS Bakura faction wanted for spearheading most of the attacks against ISWAP.

Zagazola stated that Ari, had spiritual protection that prevented bullet or any other harm to come or his fighters during battle.

Ari had led many attacks against ISWAP in the axis of Kaduna Ruwa, Tumbum Ali, Kirta, Sabon Tumbu, Kwatalo and Mardas General Area of the Lake Chad Basin.

Other commanders, who participated in the attack included the Khayd of the Buduma’s led by Malam Abdul Faruk, an indigene of Chad Republic and his second in command, one Malam Kaka Modou also a Buduma from Nguimi, Niger Republic.

Clashes between the two factions of the insurgents had led to loss of fighters on both sides since the death of Abubakar Shekau.

Bakura of Buduma, a self acclaimed leader of Boko Haram, operating around the axis of Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria, had refused to pay allegiance to ISIS backed ISWAP, forcing the two groups to sustain the battle for supremacy.

The latest feud, he said, had triggered massive migration of Boko Haram JAS with their families to safe heavens within the shores of Cameroon while a significant numbers of fighters caught in between the fight were forced to surrender and lay down their arms to Nigerian Military in Magumeri, Banki and Gwoza.

Intelligence reports also indicated massive infiltration of fighters, who renounced their participation but did not surrender to the Nigerian troops in Damasak, Kukawa, Bama, Ngala, Banki and Gwoza Local Government Areas.

He said other insurgents sneaked out of Nigeria to take refuge in Niger Republic while others have migrated to join bandits in Zamfara and Sokoto States.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

