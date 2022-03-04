Media Should Enlighten Citizens on Nigerian System, Says Police PRO

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has charged the media on the need to upgrade their knowledge of the Nigerian system as they discharge their duties of securing and enlightening citizens of the country.

This would elucidate the prompt enlightenment of citizens through access to needed information on how the laws operate; hence understanding the police with the knowledge garnered should be mandatory for every Nigerian.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known during the courtesy call paid to him at his office by the Osun State chapter of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He reeled out the various impactful policy under the leadership of the IG, Baba, such as provision of kits for officers, creation of First Aid Units in all formation, acquisition of drones that covers 150 km at a glance among others.

Adejobi added that the police on their part would also ensure prompt and adequate enlightenment for the people, stressing that information needed to save lives of Nigerians would not be limited but promptly released.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his style of leadership and other various favourable policies being used by the police to run the system, while he also appreciated all stakeholders and partners of the Nigerian police.

Adejobi reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force is set to give its best by discharging its duties effectively by protecting citizens of the country and by partnering stakeholders to ensure anyone in conflict with the law faces appropriate measure.

According to him, “It is important for media professionals to understand the Nigerian system, as this will aide their dissemination of prompt enlightenment needed by the people.

“Nigeria has laws domesticated for usage, but lots of people do not understand this laws, and they often times have no knowledge or misuse the law, for example, there is a law against breeding dogs without registration, it means all dogs must be registered by its owners and details of the owner should be in the collar of the dogs, but a lot of people don’t know this.

“For the media to be able to talk well about any issue, it is good that they have in depth knowledge of it, because knowledge is power, and as they enlighten the people, they must not give misleading information.

“The IG is performing wonderfully with the various impactful policies he has put in place for the personnel under his watch.”

The state NAWOJ led by its Chairperson, Mrs. Motunrayo Ayegbayo, in her opening remarks, termed the position of the Force PRO as apt. She appreciated the IG, Baba, for approving the elevation of CSP Adejobi, who she described as an astute and smart Public Relations professional, and loved by media professional in his post as the Force spokesperson.

She further described Adejobi as a round peg in a round hole, saying with his wealth of experience, the publicity of the Nigerian police is in good hands, as she added that his cordial relationship with media professionals across the nation would be an added advantage to the country’s top security notch for better performance.