Fidelity Bank Presents N10m to Winners of 3rd Monthly Draw

Reaffirming its commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has presented cash prizes to winners of the February draw of the Get Alerts in Millions season 5 promo (GAIM 5). The prize presentation event was held at the Fidelity Bank branch Suru Alaba, Lagos and several branches across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Winners in the February draw are: Aliu Usman Sunday, Abdullahi Abu SaibuNwankwo okoro David, Hadiza Sindama Nuhu, Douglas Monday, Goodness Chiamaka Basil, Idemudia Gracious Eghosa, Ndiana Monday James, Kolade Jacob Elujoba and Obinna Williams Samuel.

Speaking at the prize presentation event in Lagos, the Promo Chairperson and Executive Director, Lagos and South-West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Ken Opara, said, “At the heart of all our operations is an overriding desire to make life easier for our customers while empowering them to live fuller and richer lives. As a bank, we take pride in transforming and improving the lives of our customers. Over time, we have seen Nigerians climb the socioeconomic ladder monthly simply because they maintain a minimum of N2,000 in their Fidelity Bank accounts.”

“Today, we would be presenting the sum of N1million to Aliu Usman Sunday and Abdullahi Abu Saibu who emerged winners in the third GAIM 5 monthly draw held last week. Apart from Sunday and Saibu, eight other customers of Fidelity Bank would receive their cash prizes of N1million at similar events at their branches across the country today. This is in continuation of promise to give out a total of N125million to customers in the GAIM 5 promo between November 2021 and July 2022.”

“Since the inception of the 5th season of the Get Alert in Millions promo, we have rewarded 670 customers with various sums of money including 650 customers that have won N10,000 each in the weekly consolation draws and 20 customers who have won N1million each in the monthly draws respectively,’ explained Dr. Ken Opara, who was represented by the Head Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc, Osita Ede.