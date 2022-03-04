Edo 2024: Rights Activist Opposes Power Rotation

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Benin-city-based human rights activist, Chief Patrick Osagie Eholor, has bemoaned the call for power rotation in the Edo State governorship position, noting that such call would promote mediocrity in place of merit.

Eholor, who made this known in an interview with THISDAY yesterday, said the best approach is to let who the cap fits to wear it

According to him, “We cannot sideline the best for the worst on the altar of rotation. We don’t want an ethnic governor in Edo State. We deserve the best and we will go for the best.

“So, let who the cap fits wear it. The idea of rotation of occupants of government house on ethnic basis is backward. It cannot help us this time. We must change the narrative of the politics in Edo State which is the heartbeat of the country.”

Eholor, who also spoke about his ambition to contest for the councillorship in his local government, area of Ovia North East, said he opted for such position under the banner of Independent candidacy.

The activist said: “I want to step out of the box and do something differently. I want to change the narrative of politics.

“A lot of people have the erroneous feeling that politics is about making money. The narrative must change. Politics is about giving back to the society.

“I chose to contest as an independent candidate because I see that if I contest on the platform of PDP or APC, they will taint my blood since their blood is infected by corruption.”

Going further, Eholor said: “It is time for me to give back to my people. I want to contest for the position of a local government councillor. I will be able to attract development to my constituency, Utonka, in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

“I won’t be earn salary. The salary should be given to my constituents. I want to be there to pay back what I feel I owe the society. I feel that Ovia North East LGA has been forgotten.

“It will interest you to know that I built the only secondary school they have there today, Utonka Grammar School; I also built the health centre that they have there and constructed the earth road as well as empower the people through job creation.”