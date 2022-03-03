Sanwo-Olu: For His Unblemished Service in God’s Kingdom, Adeboye a Role Model to Many

•He’s a chosen vessel, says Fayemi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the unblemished service of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, for many years, has made him a role model to many people.

Sanwo-Olu, who said this while congratulating the man of God on his 80th birthday, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, further described the renowned man of God as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service, whose unblemished records of service in God’s kingdom, over the course of several decades, has made him a role model to many.

Also, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, while congratulating Adeboye, on his 80th birthday, said he was a vessel chose by God.

However, the Lagos Governor said Adeboye, through diligence and utmost obedience to the Lord, has built one of the largest spiritual institutions, anywhere in the world and raised millions of committed followers of Jesus Christ.

“Sir, you have been a blessing, not just to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), but also to us in Lagos State. Your unceasing prayers for us and your wise counsel over the years have contributed in no small measure, to the phenomenal progress our state, has continued to witness. We will forever be grateful. We cannot also ever forget your commitment to the Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving Service since the year 2000.

“Because of your work, and of the name and legacy of the RCCG, the gospel has touched the very ends of the earth, in line with the Great Commission. In addition, your devoted service in God’s Vineyard has helped put Nigeria in the global spotlight, as a land of spiritual exploits and greatness. Yet, amidst all these wonderful accomplishments, you have remained as simple and humble as ever, never seeking the limelight or personal glory.

“As you celebrate your 80th birthday, it is our prayer that the Almighty God will grant you more grace and strength to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, minister to the poor and the broken, and proclaim liberty to the captives. I pray that the Almighty God will continue to crown you with good health to enable you render more service to His kingdom and you will continue to enjoy His manifold blessings and everlasting goodness. Amen. Happy Birthday, Sir,” the Governor said.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his 80th birthday.

On his part, Fayemi, also in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said the eminent cleric had enjoyed God’s extraordinary grace in entering the club of octogenarians in good health and excellent spirit.

He described Pastor Adeboye as a role model to many and a man, who exuded transparent humility in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ whom he imitated.

The Ekiti governor noted that Adeboye has played prominent roles in revealing the mind of God to the people from time to time, emphasising the integrity of the word of God and interceding for his country and nations of the world.

Further describing Adeboye as a global citizen, the governor said the impact of the clergyman’s ministry was felt across the globe as a respected voice in the Christendom and a general in God’s end time army.

Fayemi said the RCCG General Overseer has always offered his counsel to leaders at different levels and has a unique way of speaking truth to power when necessary.

He added that Adeboye’s life has been a blessing to not only his church members but all and sundry as his sermons and prayers had given hope to the hopeless and provided refuge for millions.

While praying God to grant him long life, sound health, more fruitfulness in the ministry and renewal of strength to do more exploits in the vineyard of God, Fayemi stated: “On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, we say a happy birthday to Daddy G.O and pray that God continues to bless his ministry and renewal his strength like that of the eagle.”