Lawmakers Task IG, Service Chiefs to Rescue Anambra Kidnapped Victims

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba; Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, and other security agencies to as a matter of urgency deploy their personnel to intensify raid and comb the entire Lilu, Azia, Orsumoghu, and Mbosi communities in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and dislodge camps of kidnapped victims and rescue them.

The resolution of the lawmakers was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national important titled: ‘Need to address the spate of insecurity and abduction of innocent citizens, and for immediate release of kidnapped victims, including a Rotarian, Mr. Steady

Onome Idisi, and Emmanuel Ifie’, sponsored by Hon. Ben Rollands Igbakpa at the plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Igbakpa noted the increasing spate of kidnapping and banditry, which he said has rendered the country inhabitable for both citizens and foreigners alike.

The lawmaker said a situation where non-state actors rule over and dictate the conduct of citizens in a democratic country is sad.

He said the House is aware that on February 20, 2022, Onome Idisi, the CEO of Lonestar Drilling Company Limited, and his friend, Mr. Emmanuel Ifie, were kidnapped at Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, and their whereabouts is still not known till date.

According to him,. Idisi on the said date checked out of his hotel room in

Asaba in company of his friend, Ifie, and proceeded on their journey back to Port Harcourt, when they encountered gunmen suspected to be IPOB militants at Orsumoghu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

The lawmaker lamented that several efforts made to locate Idisi and

Ifie have so far proved abortive as their whereabouts is still uncertain, and the victims may be held in captivity in a camp in the Orsumoghu forest where, by the account of an escapee, there is electricity generators, SUV vehicles, and it’s like a city of its own, where evil reigns.

He said the same escapee also narrated how over 100 persons are held captive in the camp and are killed intermittently at the pleasure of the bandits.

Igbakpa said: “We are concerned that a well-known Nnewi businessman, Chief Gab Ofoma, was on February 20, 2022, killed on the same road by men suspected gunmen terrorising the area. It is unacceptable and must be stopped by legitimate agents of the state entrusted with the security of lives and property.

“Assured that a properly coordinated and concerted inter-agency intelligence driven efforts by the police, army and other security agencies in the form of a joint operation to continually raid the entire area, as was done in the past, is critical at this point to address this menace in order to dislodge the bandits and release their victims.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Police, Army, Air Force and other relevant committees to ensure compliance thereof and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.