Qatari, Nigerian Manufacturers to Strengthen Economic Cooperation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Qatari manufacturers and their Nigerian counterparts will brainstorm on ways to strengthen economic cooperation between their countries with match-making event scheduled for Lagos and Abuja in the face of increasing diplomatic ties.

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria Dr. Ali Ghanem Al-Hajri, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, stressing that the event organized by the Qatar Development Bank, will take place between Wednesday and Thursday in Lagos.

He said the event is aimed at “bringing together leading manufacturers from Qatar with their counterparts in Nigeria for the purpose of setting the foundation for a strong economic cooperation between Qatar and Nigeria.”

He disclosed that the Lagos event would be followed by an economic forum between stakeholders from both countries on Friday in Abuja.

The statement read: “The purpose of the forum is to enable the Delegation of Qatar Management Development Bank to meet and interact with high level policy makers of the Federal Government of Nigeria as well as the leaders of the business community in Nigeria.”

Both countries have been working towards increasing cooperation in the areas of agriculture, oil and gas, mining, and infrastructural development.

Nigeria’s President Muhamamdu Buhari was on a State visit to Qatar in 2016 while His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, also visited Nigeria in 2019 to boost trade and investment cooperation.