Give us Peter Obi, Get 10m Votes, Youth Group Tells PDP

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A group of Young Nigerians under the auspices of #TakeBackNaija# Movement has promised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over 10 million votes in the 2023 presidential election, should they present former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, as the party standard bearer.

The National Coordinator of the group, Ali Mohammad, who made this known in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after an interactive session with the youth group and other stakeholders ahead of party primaries, pleaded with the PDP leadership to consider Obi as the presidential standard bearer, considering the fact that what is at stake in 2023 is beyond party politics, but a case of rescuing the about-to-collapse country.

Mohammad stressed further that Nigeria is in dire need of competent leaders with proven track records of integrity in public office, after the All Progressives Congress (APC) ‘disastrous’ seven years that have seen the country crumbling in virtually every sector, including the oil and gas sector, where the country’s economy revolves.

Mohammed pointed out that they were already mobilising young and qualified Nigerians across every nook and cranny of the country to join the movement.

The group said they have identified the former vice presidential candidate of the PDP at the 2019 elections, adding that Obi remains the best presidential material in the party currently.

They, therefore, pleaded with the PDP to adopt him as their consensus candidate ahead of 2023, as he has what it takes to turn the tides of the country around going by his past record as the governor of Anambra State, and most importantly, his vast knowledge on economic policy, good governance, and purposeful leadership, which are what the country is lacking at the moment.

The movement also noted that PDP has a track record of ensuring equity and justice since her formation, and as such, should use this golden opportunity to give the Igbo people (a sub-nation of over 51million people) the sense of belonging, having not had the opportunity to produce either a president or vice president since the return of democracy in 1999.

Mohammed in the statement pointed out that Obi is the most popular candidate among Nigerian youths, as well as the elites, and most importantly, is acceptable across the six geo-political zones in the country, who are yearning for a credible, visionary and passionate leader to transform the fortunes of the country once given the opportunity.

He decried that lots of Nigerians have lost confidence in most of the aging and recycled politicians fielded by their parties, who have neglected their civic responsibilities, “but will be motivated this time to vote for Obi if he is on the ballot.”