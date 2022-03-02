Career: APWEN Empowers Students on STEM

Funmi Ogundare

Association of Professional Women in Engineering ( APWEN), recently, held a career talk for students of Army Children Senior High School, Military Cantonment, Ikeja, aimed at ensuring that they see the prospect in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics ( STEM).

The Chairperson, APWEN Lagos Chapter, Mrs. Monsurah Abimbola Alagbe , said the association is not only interested in the girl-child, but also in the STEM teachers and how they are able to pass the message across to students and for them to have the affinity for science.

According to her, ” APWEN enhances the work of the teachers so that they can teach their students very well.”

She said in the field of engineering for instance, there is need for actions that demands practicals in action, adding, ” I told the students that once you have love for engineering, you can do any other anything and the sky is the beginning for you.”

In her remarks, the first female Agricultural Engineer in Nigeria, Mrs. Idiat Amosu said the science of food is the science of survival and when you are in that field, you need to be able to preach the gospel to the students.

“Definitely the students, will be inquisitive to know how we have enough to feed the nation . I just told them how we feed ourselves in the country , but the best way to solve the problem is to focus attention on the issues in agriculture in Nigeria so that farming will become easier and attractive to the younger ones coming to the field,” she said.

She advised the youths to focus on their studies and be much more interested in STEM subjects saying that in the future, STEM is going to take primary positions.

” Everything that has to do with STEM needs attention, dedication and commitment. In any case survival in the workspace is hinged on soft skills of communication, adaptability, flexibility that will take position in the next generation.”

The Principal of the school, Prince Ade Adepetu opined that the reason why there is problem in the society is due to lack of guidance and counseling for youths. He emphasised on the importance of career counseling saying that this will go a long way in defining their attitude in life and what they will become.

The Director, School Admin and Exams, Education District six, Mr. Olumuyiwa Ahmod advise the students to imbibe the right values that will have a positive impact on them.

” There is a time for them and change for the better, ” he said

A Career Counsellor, Mrs. Bola Lawal, said in choosing a career, they must make their interest paramount.

” Do what you have passion for, know your strengths and weaknesses in any course you intend to pursue,” she said.