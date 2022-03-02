Buhari Wants Nigerians to Collaborate with Security Agencies for Peaceful Resolution of Nation’s Challenges

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has made a clarion call to Nigerians to work out closer collaboration with security agencies with a view to tackling the myriad of challenges facing the country. He also extolled the courage and bravery displayed by security agencies and service chiefs in promoting peace and order nationwide.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, at the opening of Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC), the president said more could be achieved in bringing law and order to various parts of the country with full cooperation of citizens.

According to him: “Security is not just a military concern but a challenge for all Nigerians. No matter the amount of money invested in military operations, without the support of the people, display of patriotism and preparedness for everyone to be ready to take ownership of securing our environment, success will be limited.

“Consequently, we must look beyond the military and the security agencies for enduring solutions to the security challenges we are facing.”

Buhari said his administration had put in place measures to adequately support the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in terms of modern equipment, boosting the manpower of all security agencies and financing their operations in Nigeria and other international assignments.

“We have equally, recently, put in place a National Development Plan (2021 – 2025) covering medium- and long-term plans, with a vision to make Nigeria a country that has unlocked its potentials in all sectors of the economy for sustainable, holistic, and inclusive national development.

“We will in this regard be building a thriving and sustainable economy while improving access to quality education, enhance social inclusion as well as expand infrastructure among several others. All of these desirables can only be achieved in a peaceful and secure environment,’’ he added.

The president said security outfits in the country deserved commendation for the efforts in tackling issues of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

“I am proud of the achievements of the security agencies in dealing with issues of terrorism, insurgency, banditry and the so-called unknown gunmen in the North West and other parts of the country.

“These issues and challenges are being professionally handled by the Armed Forces and other security agencies with improved intelligence operations and effective collaboration in the Armed Forces and other agencies.

“For this, I commend the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police and all other agencies that have been toiling day and night to ensure the safety of lives and property,” he added.

Buhari assured Nigerians the issue of kidnapping that had bedeviled the country in the recent past was being tackled with all seriousness.

“We have zero tolerance for kidnapping, especially of school children and we shall deal with such outrages decisively. The disruption of our educational system and economic activities will not be tolerated.

“I have directed that all cases relating to security breaches, economic sabotage and wanton destruction of lives and property across the entire nation be immediately addressed.

“Let me add here that the Armed Forces have been deployed in virtually all states of the Federation to combat any security challenges,’’ he said.

The president noted that the National Security Strategy 2019 was very clear on all of issues related to safety, with the need for individuals, private sector, civil society groups, media, politicians, traditional institutions and government functionaries to key into the endeavor.

According to him, “This is the time to enhance Corporate Social Responsibility and giving back to the society.’’

President Buhari said policies and strategies at all levels of governance must be properly coordinated and implemented to ensure Nigerians all over the country and in Diaspora had a sense of belonging, with focus on family, socio-cultural, ethical values and proper upbringing of children.

“We must also develop our future leaders to effectively take over from us. Above all, we must harness the strength in our diversity to ensure a cohesive and forward-looking nation.

“The Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) has brought forth all of these at this National Security Seminar. I therefore commend the President of the Alumni Association and his team for their acts of patriotism, support for nation building and bringing their experience acquired in Service over the years to bear on enhancing national security, peace and development.’’

He urged the AANDEC to keep up the efforts adding that “we will continue to support the Association.”