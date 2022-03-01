Buhari Writes House, Seeks Passage of Nigeria Start-up Bill

* PDP lawmakers to meet with Atiku

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the Nigeria Start-up Bill, 2021 to the House of Representatives for consideration and passage.

Buhari, in the letter of transmission read by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the commencement of plenary Tuesday, said the Bill seeks to establish a National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship to position Nigeria start-up ecosystem as the leading digital technology centre in Africa.

The letter read in part: “Pursuant to section 58(2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. I hereby forward the Nigerian startup bill 2021 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives. The Nigerian start-up Bill 2021 aims to position Nigeria start-up ecosystem as the leading digital technology centre in Africa.

“Having excellent innovation with cutting edge skills and exportable capacity, in order to do this, the Bill seeks to establish a national council for digital innovation and entrepreneurship. I hope this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the House. Please accept Hon. Speaker, the assurances of my best regards. Yours sincerely M. Buhari.”

Also at plenary, the Speaker read an announcement from the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, notifying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers of a meeting with former vice-president and 2023 presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the notice, the interactive meeting with Abubakar, will hold Tuesday (today), 1st March at 6:40 pm, House 50 Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2 Abuja.

