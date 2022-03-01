APC: Abia to Benefit Most from New Electoral Act as Votes Must Now Count

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

As Nigerians rejoice over the presidential assent to the amended Electoral Act, the Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that Abia would be the biggest beneficiary of the new Electoral Act.

The main Abia opposition party said that the state has over the years become a victim of bad leadership enthroned through dubious manipulations of the electoral processes but now the new Electoral Act has come to the rescue.

The Chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, expressed his party’s delight over the political development in a statement he issued to the media in Umuahia in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the amended Electoral Act.

Onunogbu said: “We in Abia are particularly delighted that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill seems to have us in mind. Ndi Abia will perhaps be the biggest benefactors from this new development. Never again will our mandate be stolen, never again will Abians groan under incompetent and confused leadership.”

He said that the Electoral Act would stop Abia election riggers on their tracks as they would no longer indulge in electoral malpractices and imposed unpopular and inept leaders on the people.

According to him, the Abia opposition is now “more confident than ever that the 2023 general elections will be free and fair, and above all, won by our great party.”

Ononogbu, who officially assumed the chairmanship position of Abia APC in February 3, 2022, said that the party was in upbeat mood in its mission to flush out the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) out of Abia government house come 2023.

He, therefore, called on all Abians “to support the APC in the state, and join our party now” in the battle to liberate Abia.

Hon Ononogbu assured Abia people that APC is now more empowered and emboldened “not only to protect your votes, but also “ensure that the best hands form the next government and give Ndi Abia the best leadership.”

