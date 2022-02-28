United Nigeria, Air Peace to Sing Partnership Deal, Says Okonkwo

Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has hinted that the two airlines would revolutionize the aviation sector and usher in a new era of collaboration for better travel experience. He said the new deal would be unveiled in the “next few days”.

Speaking during a Gala and Award Night held at The Dome in Abuja to mark the first anniversary celebration of United Nigeria Airlines, Dr. Okonkwo said the aviation industry in Nigeria was long overdue for such collaboration.

According to him, such partnerships enhance business and improve capacity of airlines to overcome certain issues that lead to flight delays.

“In the next few days, we are going to sign an agreement with Air Peace of collaborations that will improve travel experiences in the country and also help address certain problems that arise in the course of flight operations”, he said.

Dr. Okonkwo also drew attention to the habit of passengers physically assaulting airline staff and also, destroying airline and airport property as a way of expressing anger over flight delays or cancellations.

Reminding that the resort to such actions is uncivil, Dr. Okonkwo said airline staff and property are not in any way connected to issues that lead to flight delays and or cancellation.

“Those airline officials that are beaten up and the property that are destroyed are not in any way connected to factors that cause flight delays. Those airline officials that are assaulted are husbands, mothers, sisters, brother etc., of people. They are working for their pay and do not have any hand in reasons flights are delayed. I am happy that AON (Airline Operators of Nigeria) has condemned this development.

“People ought to understand that no airline operator takes delight in keeping his aircraft on ground. Operators make money when their aircraft is flying. Aircraft on ground is loss to operators. So, when delays or cancellations happen, they happen for the safety of the traveler.

‘Flight delays and cancelations happen in the aviation sector all over the world. When they happen, they are mostly for the safety of the passenger. So, I plead with our customers to show better understanding in this regard”, he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

