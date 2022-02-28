Niger Confirms Neuralising Eight Bandits, Rounding Up Others

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government yesterday confirmed that eight out of the 100 bandits that raided communities in Lavun Local Government Area of the state have been neutralised.

The others, according to the Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security Mr. Emmanuel Umar, have been rounded up by troops.

Umar, who addressed newsmen on the security situation in the state particularly in the Niger South senatorial zone between Saturday and yesterday, said the remaining gunmen are presently holed up on the flanks of the river Kaduna.

The commissioner disclosed that the bandits entered the area about two days ago and were apparently unaware of heavy security presence along the Wushishi cattle routes, which made them to turn to Lavun and Kutigi Local Governments of the state.

“However, security and local vigilance groups engaged the bandits in gun battle during which eight bandits were killed. They moved over to Lavun local governments and to the flanks of river Kaduna up to Dabban community.

“They are currently rounded up in the area and we hope to neutralise them. Security agencies have been fully mobilised to the area supported by air operation,” he said.

Umar, however, debunked reports making the rounds that the bandits have entered Bida saying: “I also got that report that the bandits were in specific area in Bida but I called the Area Commander who said the report is false.”

He advised people to disregard such fake report, adding: “Government is committed to flushing out the terrorists from the state. I am happy to tell you that the security agencies and the local communities are more committed to wiping out the terrorists as we employ new strategies.”

Reports from the affected communities have indicated that a bride was kidnapped during a wedding ceremony while 10 villagers were killed by the bandits during the attack between Saturday and yesterday.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

