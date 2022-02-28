New GOC 81 Division Pledges to Keep Lagos Peaceful

Rebecca Ejifoma

The new General Officer Commanding of 81 Division, Major-General Umaru Musa, has pledged to keep Lagos State peaceful amid security threats across the country.

He mentioned this at the formal Handing and Taking over ceremony at 81 Division Headquarters, Lagos, recently.

Addressing newsmen, GOC Musa said: “I’ve heard so much about Lagos. I’ve come fully prepared to ensure the peace being enjoyed in the state continues. “

He also hinted his intentions to improve on the security situations like cultism, kidnapping, stealing and other peculiar crimes.

The new GOC further declared his intention to work and ensure that Lagos remains tranquil.

He, however, encouraged army officers under his command to remain committed, dedicated, steadfast, urging them to work with him to achieve the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), which is to return soldiers to the path of professionalism.

Earlier, the immediate past General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Major-General Lawrence Fejokwu expressed optimism about the new GOC.

“The challenging moments will always come in the form of insecurity. We will try to apply the act of being proactive.

“He’s a very seasoned infantry officer. So, he’ll know how to go about it. I’m positive the situation will continue to remain calm.”

Fejokwu, who was GOC 81 Division for 11 months, expressed that with time, GOC Musa would begin to unpack his plans. “It will be made manifest.”

CAPTION L-R: Immediate past GOC, Major-General Lawrence Fejokwu, and new GOC, Major-General Umaru Musa at the handing and taking over ceremony

