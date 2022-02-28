APC Crisis: Sokoto Factional Chairman Urges Malami to Resign

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The factional Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Acida, has urged the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to resign from his position.

Acida stated this yesterday while briefing journalists in Sokoto.

He noted that Malami, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has failed in his responsibilities by supporting illegality that’s fueling crisis in Sokoto State chapter of the APC.

According to him, “For Malami to openly recognise Abubakar Sani Mainasara as the authentic chairman of the state APC is unfortunate.”

He maintained that the matter was in Appeal Court, and so for “somebody like Malami, who has legal knowledge to comment on it, such amounts to contempt of court.”

Acida further explained that Malami is neither the APC national chairman nor holding any position in the party, saying he is not in any position to know who is the authentic chairman of APC in Sokoto State

He called on the leadership of APC in the country to monitor the activities of Malami “before he destroys the party.

“I call on the leadership of our great party to be mindful of the antics of Malami. As for me, he is a PDP mole in APC, who is conniving with the PDP-led government in Sokoto State to destroy APC.”

He challenged Malami to go to court and defend the member representing Illela/ Gwadabawa federal constituency Balarabe Salame and Senator Abubakar Umar Gada for forging the signature of Abubakar Suleiman, the committee chairman of APC ward congress in the state.

It has been learnt that Malami and Senator Malami Ibrahim Shekarau were in the residence of Dr. Balarabe Salame yesterday to witness the flagging-off of empowerment projects of his constituents.

The member representing Illela/Gwadabawa federal constituency, Salame, yesterday gave out 50 tricycles, 167 motorcycles, and 329 sewing machines to his constituents.

At the event, Malami, who came to witness the event, recognised Abubakar Salame’s factional chairman of APC in Sokoto State as the authentic chairman of the party in the state.

When APC were issuing certificate of return to all the elected chairmen in the state, Sokoto was among those left out by the party’s extraordinary caretaker committee.

THISDAY gathered that the move was to punish the leader of the party in the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, for throwing his weight behind the presidential bid of the national leader of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The leader of the party, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, alleged that Malami, Governor Atiku Bagudu, Muhammad Badaru and the APC Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, has perfected plan to hijack the party structures so that the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Femi, will run as president with Atiku Bagudu as his running mate in 2023.

