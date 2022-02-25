Eko Disco Laments as Lagos Power Allocation from TCN Crashes to 156mw

Peter Uzoho

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has lamented the significant drop in the amount of power wheeled to it by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which he said has further worsened lately as the company now receives a paltry 156 megawatts from the national grid.

EKEDC said the total current allocation of power supply from the TCN to the various power stations in its network dropped from 450MW to 156MW, blaming the drop in power allocation for its inability to meet the supply demands of its customers.

The company in a statement yesterday signed by its Spokesman, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, explained that the expected supply allocation to the Alagbon transmission substation used to be 100MW but has falling as low as 67MW.

Idenudia maintained that Ijora transmission substation used to expect an average of 75MW but that it receives 13MW currently.

“This is nowhere near enough to satisfy our customers,” he stated.

He apologised to Disco’s customers for the inconvenience the shortfall might have caused, and assuring them that Eko Disco was assiduously working with the TCN to proffer a prompt resolution to the issue.

In its quest to get alternative solution to the poor power allocation, Eko Disco recently signed a power project agreement with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited to improve the quality of supply in the company’s franchise area and to meet the high demand of its growing network.

Idemudia explained that the company was embarking on more similar projects to tackle such challenges in the sector and to ensure customers are adequately provided with reliable and quality power supply.

He equally appealed to customers to always remain vigilant as some criminal elements might want to use the current situation as an opportunity to vandalise the company’s distribution equipment.

