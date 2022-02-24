Presidency: 20,000 Supporters Hold Solidarity Rally for Umahi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

No fewer than 20,000 supporters of David Umahi Youths Movement for Presidency yesterday held a solidarity rally and roadshow in support of the presidential ambition of the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The event, which paralysed vehicular and human movements along the ever-busy Kpirikpiri and old Government House roads, was attended by youths and women from Hausa and Yoruba communities in the state.

The members of the pro-Umahi’s group, who carried placards with various inscriptions, staged acrobatic show with power-bikes and tricycles.

The National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Chika Nwangele, noted that the presidential ambition of the Ebonyi State governor has become a common project and agenda of Nigerians.

Nwangele expressed satisfaction that Umahi has the capability to rescue and transform the country from the security and economic challenges.

According to him, “David Umahi Youths Movement for Presidency is one of the groups across the country that is adding voice to the clarion calls for Governor, Umahi to rule Nigeria. We are concerned that if Umahi becomes Nigeria’s president, he will rescue and transform Nigeria.

“With the Ebonyi example, Umahi is one of the leaders who believe in a united Nigeria where justice, equity and fairness reign. He is also an infrastructural giant who has utilised the meager resources in the state to transform the state to compete with others in the country.

“We assure Nigerians that Umahi is the answer to our numerous challenges and problems in the country. We want to appreciate all the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria for their series of endorsement of Umahi for the presidency in 2023. It’s a clarion call which I want to appeal to all Nigerians to support the movement.”

Addressing the supporters, the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Stanley Okoro, applauded the group, adding that Umahi is prepared and tested to bring all the needed change in Nigeria.

The chairman, who was represented by a member of the Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic Bali, Taraba State, Okenwa Nnachi, noted that there were much indications that Umahi’s presidential ambition was a reality.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

