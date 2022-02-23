Senate Receives Constitution Review Report Today

•To vote on amendments March 1

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution has promised to submit its report today.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said this yesterday.

Omo-Agege, who is also the Deputy President of the Senate, made the announcement while presiding over plenary due to the absence of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

He, however, said Lawan would give further details on the matter today.

He added that the lawmakers would take the reports home on today and return on Tuesday, March 1, to vote on the amendments.

He said members of the committee would hold a final meeting to perfect the report ahead of the submission.

Omo-Agege disclosed that copies of the report of the Constitution Review Committee would be distributed to lawmakers today.

He, therefore, appealed to Senators to study the report ahead of its consideration and ensure they are present during plenary next Tuesday to avail themselves of the opportunity to vote on it.

According to the lawmaker who also chairs the Constitution Review Committee, for some provisions of the report to be considered and voted on, the mandatory two-thirds and four-fifth requirements of the membership of the entire Senate must be meet by the chamber.

Omo-Agege explained: “The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution will meet Tuesday, 22nd day of February, 2022, immediately after plenary sitting at room 221 of the Senate building Please, this meeting is very crucial.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday), the Senate President will announce that the report of the Constitution Review Committee will be laid on Wednesday tomorrow and, thereafter, we will take our vote on March 1st which will be Tuesday.

“That will give us about four to five days to review the report, consult as we deem fit and be prepared to vote. It is imperative that all of our colleagues be present on that day.

“As you know, there are certain amendments that will require the two-thirds majority of all our colleagues – the entire Senate – not two-third of those who are present, but two-thirds of the entire membership of the Senate and, indeed, there are some other provisions that would require four-fifths of the entire Senate.”

