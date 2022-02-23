Re: How Ganduje Became an Outsider

Sidiq Shehu Bala insists that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State is in firm control of the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress

I came across an article with the above title which appeared on the back page of THISDAY Newspaper written by its Political Editor, Nseobong Okon-Ekong. In it, the author, probably due to lack of precise information, made a warped presentation of the political development in Kano State to the extent of making an impression that the machinery of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state has slipped out of the hands of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

I believe that it is an unfair judgement to arrive at such a conclusion without making the necessary investigation. I believe the Political Editor relied on the raging war in the media to draw his insinuation.

Let me stress here that the current intra-leadership tussle in the APC in Kano is nothing but part of democratic experience that happens in any other party, especially when general elections are approaching.

It is also part of the dynamism of democratic experiment which guarantees freedom of association. However, it is the experience of any party leadership that determines how such a problem is ultimately solved.

One is, however, glad that the writer made a very fine submission that Governor Ganduje has vast experience in public service, having ventured into politics in the Second Republic. As a two-term deputy governor and now serving out his second and last tenure in office as governor, the writer sums it up that “he (Ganduje) has mastered the intrigues of Kano politics from being an insider for so long”.

The APC machinery could, therefore, not have slipped out of His Excellency’s hands ,because he had already mastered the intrigues of Kano politics, as testified by the writer, himself.

And that was why the governor, while addressing party stakeholders recently declared that his commitment to serving the state, coupled with political dexterity and experience “will never allow a small party crisis to divert our attention in further developing our dear state, Kano’’.

Since assuming office in 2015, Ganduje has pursued an all-inclusive policy of running the government and the party in Kano State. Beginning from the party leadership he inherited to the appointment of members of the State Executive Council and key appointments into various positions, the governor has all along been fair to all.

As the writer attempted to suggest, there has been no “jostle for the control of the party talk less of unilateral allotting of positions for the 2023 national elections without consulting other stakeholders in the party”.

What actually happened was that the party, like any other state chapter, conducted the ward, local government and state congresses in accordance with the party’s constitution, which was also monitored by officials from the national headquarters of the APC. In the process, all party stakeholders were reached out to and involved in the process that included members of the National and State Assemblies, local government chairmen and others, unless may be some few members who opted not to be part of it for their selfish interests.

Therefore, if some members chose not to be part of the process, it does not mean that they are in control. By forming a group to challenge the party leader, who happens to be the governor, as in any other APC state in the federation, the few discontented within its fold, felt that by factionalizing the party, they can cause disaffection. And that was what the governor has been managing with his political sagacity and dexterity.

Apart from other party stakeholders, one Senator, 20 members of the National Assembly, Speaker and 28 members of the Kano State House of Assembly and all the chairmen of the 44 local government councils are solidly behind the governor on this matter. That is why I do not understand how the governor can not be in control.

Even though there has been a lingering legal battle with the group at the Court of Appeal, which I would not like to venture into for fear of committing contempt, the writer, for the fact that he has not done his homework well, was erroneously referring to the case as being filed at the Supreme Court.

As a man of peace who believes in the unity and progress of the APC, and despite his position as the party’s leader, Governor Ganduje accepted reconciliation efforts by the party with an open mind, right from the beginning. In fact, during the first attempt by the party’s leadership to broker peace through the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led reconciliation committee, he made it clear that he welcomes any move to ensure the unity of the party.

At the meeting, various issues were tabled and discussed and the resolutions were made known to the public at a press briefing. Members of the group refused to make themselves available at the briefing.

No problem is too big to be solved, particularly party politics in which there is no permanent friend, no permanent enemies but permanent interests. All members of the group had the support of the governor to become what they are today. In fact, the leader of the group known as G-7, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, was brought by Ganduje from self-confinement and other contestants were convinced to withdraw to enable him to contest for the Senate ticket. I do not think any of them has the guts to claim credit for the governor’s gubernatorial ticket in the 2019 election.

It is also not appropriate for the writer to draw the governor’s family into the party’s affairs. The comments made by the governor’s wife the writer was referring to, were never intended to declare the commissioner mentioned as gubernatorial candidate. After all, Governor Ganduje had made it clear that the decision on who becomes what in the party in the 2023 elections remains with the party. At this point, the party has not taken any decision on who will succeed Ganduje.

It was also Ganduje’s disposition as a man of peace that recently took him to the residence of the former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, to condole with him over the death of his brother.

Worthy of note also, is the recent development that the APC National headquarters has reaffirmed that as leader of the party in the state, Governor Ganduje should head the National/State Joint Supervision Committee charged with the responsibility of reconciling members of the party in the state.

Suffice to say, further, that the Governor,as an astute administrator and elder statesman, has been preaching and promoting peace and unity among all stakeholders of the party in the state and beyond.

And as the party’s leader in the state, His Excellency has also been accommodating all the party’s stakeholders, including those whom might not agree with him.

Part of this gesture is the fact that the Governor has never frowned at any opinions or views ventilated by dissenting party faithful, especially in the state’s local media.

This has engendered peace and harmony not only among the card-carrying members of the APC in the state, but also among its supporters and admirers across the broader political spectrum.

Let it also be recalled that the Governor’s peaceful political posture in the state was actually instrumental to the emergence of APC’s candidates for the 2019 general elections through rancour-free primaries which subsequently paved way for the party’s landslide victory in the polls.

The current dust being raised by members of the G-7 should be seen and regarded as a family affair which will be amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all stakeholders,so that everybody will move on.

His Excellency will not be distracted as he is resolutely focused on his continuous delivery of dividends of democracy to the good people of Kano State which will earn the APC another electoral victory in the state,come 2023.

*Bala can be reached at sadsb@gmail.com

