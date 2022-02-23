Obaseki’s Administration Prioritising Women Economic Empowerment, Says Edo First Lady

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The wife of Edo State governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has stated that the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki’s administration is giving priority to economic empowerment of women for them to be more productive and add to the development of the state

Mrs. Obaseki stated this while declaring open the policy dialogue to reflect on women economic empowerment and programming organised by the Edo State Partnership for Advancing Women in Economic Development (PAWED) Advocacy Coalition, which was supported by the Development Research and Projects Centre (DRPC), in Benin City, Edo State, yesterday.

The first lady, who was special guest of honour at the event, also stated that the state government was ready and committed to adequately empower women in the state.

Represented by the Managing Director, EdoJOBS, Ukinebo Dare, Mrs. Obaseki noted that her husband’s administration had continually prioritised women’s empowerment through the administration’s various interventions targeted at improving women’s economic livelihoods and development.

On her part, the Coordinator of Edo State PAWED advocacy coalition, Mrs. Vivian Evbotokhai, in her welcome address declared that Obaseki’s administration was taking the lead in investment in women’s economic empowerment.

She noted that the project was targeted at pushing for the state government to fulfil its commitments for women’s economic empowerment.

Evbotokhai also urged women in the state to be more industrious and supportive of the state government, stressing that PAWED and DRPC had a responsibility to establish a platform for productive and continuous interface between the Edo State women’s economic collectives and women’s empowerment related Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Also, the PAWED advocacy coalition second lead, Mrs. Bliss Ojeruse, stated that Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) had been recognised as a bridge to glaring gender disparity across the globe.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

