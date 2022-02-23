I’ll Leave Office as a Happy, Gracious First lady, Says Umahi’s Wife

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The wife of the Ebonyi State governor, Mrs. Umahi, has stated that she will leave her position a happy, gracious first lady.

She stated this while opening her new ultra-modern office at centenary city, new Government House in Abakaliki.

She called on leaders to ensure they end well in their administration.

According to her, “Nobody checks the time more than the way I do, and so, I am leaving the office more gracious, happier, more refined, more experience, more fulfilled. Have you ever seen my name on the pages of newspapers for scandal? I don’t have pending EFCC visitation. If you want to rest, rest well. The world is enough for everybody but it is never enough for everybody with greed.”

Also, the governor’s wife identified patience, perseverance and listening ear as key to successful marriage and other achievements in life.

She said: “A lot people are wondering that it’s barely a year and some months to the end of this administration, why the noise. Let me remind you, the end of a matter is better than the beginning. The perfection of what is started by God Almighty is the end and it is always the best.

“I want to teach my women patience, perseverance, and God’s timing. If you want to end well in any relationship, especially marriage, have a listening ear to that person God sent to you. It is God who sends a man to a woman. Do not judge the book by the cover; grumbling and murmuring in a matter that you are not sure of can lead you to hell fire.

“Those who are murmuring that time is do you know that in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, there are two tenures of four years? The people will now have the time to review if they want you again. If they do, you will come for another four years. So, immediately you are buying the form, you already know the expiring date of you first tenure.”

The first lady called on women to make the new ultra-modern office very busy and vibrant by bringing up programmes that will impact on them positively, adding that she will continue to champion the well-being of women, the vulnerable and less privileged in the society.

In her remarks, the state Chairman of ALGON, Mrs. Nkechinyere Iyioku, commended Mrs. Umahi for all she has done for women, lauding her for giving women 40 percent during the 2015 general election.

