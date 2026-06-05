Tinubu Nominates Zainab Marwa to Fill North-east Vacancy on NDDC Board

• Seeks Senate confirmation in line with NDDC Act

• Nomination follows Namdas’ resignation to contest Adamawa governorship

• Senate begins screening process, directs committee to report within two weeks

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the name of Dr. Zainab Marwa to the senate for confirmation as a member of Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), representing the North-east geopolitical zone.

The nomination was to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of the zone’s former representative, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas.

The request was formally conveyed to the upper chamber in a letter read during Thursday’s plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In the correspondence, Tinubu stated that the nomination was made in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act, which empowers the president to appoint members of the commission’s governing board subject to Senate confirmation.

The president explained that Marwa’s nomination became necessary following the departure of Namdas, who resigned his position on March 30, 2026, to pursue his governorship ambition in Adamawa State.

According to Tinubu, the appointment is intended to ensure that the North-east zone retains its representation on the board and that the commission continues to function without disruption.

The letter stated, “In compliance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the nomination of Dr. Zainab Marwa as member representing the North-East in the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“The Senate is invited to note that the appointment of Dr. Zainab Marwa is to fill a vacuum created by the resignation of the immediate past member of the board, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, from the North-East Zone, who resigned on the 30th day of March, 2026, to contest for the position of Governor of Adamawa State.

“On this note, it is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the appointment of Dr. Zainab Marwa as member of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission to represent the North-East Zone.”

Following the reading of the president’s letter, Akpabio referred the nomination to Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission for legislative consideration.

The committee was mandated to conduct the screening of the nominee and submit its report to the senate within one to two weeks for further deliberation and possible confirmation.

If confirmed by the senate, Marwa will assume responsibility for representing the interests of the North-east geopolitical zone on the NDDC board, joining other members charged with overseeing the commission’s mandate of facilitating development and infrastructure interventions across the Niger Delta.