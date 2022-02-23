Court Orders Temporary Seizure of 10 Properties, Funds Allegedly Belonging to Ex-Zamfara Gov

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Obiorah Egwatu of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday, ordered the interim forfeiture of 10 properties, as well as funds in bank accounts allegedly owned by a former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

The order, which was sequel to an ex-parte application by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), is to enable the commission conclude its investigation on the affected assets.

The interim order would, however, last for 60 days before the commission can then apply for final forfeiture.

Meanwhile, Justice Egwatu ordered the ICPC to publicise the order for any person or persons with interest in the affected properties to show cause within 14 days why they should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

Some of the properties, according to the ICPC, are in Maryland (USA), Abuja and Kaduna, among others.

