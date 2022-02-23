Citing Emergence of Previous Chairmen, Buhari Okays Consensus for APC Convention

•El-Rufai denies division among colleagues

•Confirms they initially disagreed, but now on same page

•Party zones offices, adopts PDP formula, swaps positions between North and South

•Chairmanship goes to North-central, National Secretary South-west

Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with governors elected on the platform of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and okayed suggestions for a consensus option at the newly proposed March 26 national convention of the party.

Buhari met with the APC governors at the State House, Abuja, for about 15 minutes and discussed the current state of the party and the misgivings about its national convention. He noted that all former chairmen of APC, from Chief Bisi Akande, John Odigie-Oyegun, to Adams Oshiomhole, emerged through consensus.

But Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, dismissed insinuations that the 22 governors of APC and the Anambra State Deputy Governor were sharply divided over the date of the national convention, saying they merely disagreed. El-Rufai, who spoke with newsmen after the APC governors’ meeting with Buhari, however, noted that the governors had disagreed over the timing of the national convention, as some were of the belief that there were many unresolved issues. But he contended that they were all now on the same page.

El-Rufai said APC had adopted a formula, which was embraced by the leadership of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its convention. Under the plan, APC would allow its northern and southern members swap positions from the ones held by the previous National Working Committee (NWC).

Judging by the copy of the zoning formula obtained by THISDAY last night, APC had resolved to have its national chairman come from the North-central, while conceding the office of National Secretary to the South-west.

Despite its recent challenges, Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, allayed concerns that the ruling party might collapse after Buhari’s tenure. Lalong believed APC would be stronger after the incumbent president.

El-Rufai, who was fielding questions from State House correspondents, said the governors had disagreed over the timing of the convention, because, “There were some governors that felt we should put off the convention until we resolve all the congress issues in some states.

“As you know, in some states, these matters are even in court. So, some governors held the view that we should wait until all these are resolved. And this is not borne out of any agenda or selfishness. It is just a realistic proposition to avoid us violating any laws or putting our party structures of elected candidates in danger.

“Yes, there were differences in opinions about timing. Some of us are saying the constitution allows us to have convention even if three or four states have issues that are unresolved, while others are saying no, let us finish all the reconciliations and we do this convention. After all, there is no time limit for the convention as long as we do it before the time for the primaries.

“So, that was the difference. This is what the media has called divided governors. In a democratic setting, there is no way you can have 22 governors plus the deputy governor of Anambra State agreeing on any issue.

“We can have differences. But after our meeting of last night, to deliberate on the proposal by the national caretaker committee, and our briefing with Mr. President today, we are all on the same page.”

The Kaduna State governor also disclosed that APC had agreed on a zoning formula that would swap offices previously held between North and South.

By the arrangement, all offices that were occupied by northerners in the last NWC will go to the South, and vice versa, in the coming dispensation.

El-Rufai affirmed that agreement had been reached on zoning.

He stated, “We have agreed on a zoning formula for all the six geo-political zones. Essentially, northern zone will have the positions the south has had in the last NWC, and vice versa.

“It is a very simple, equitable, and fair formula. We will now go back and consult at the zonal level and look at the positions that are available and the process of the convention preparation we started in earnest. So, by the grace of God, on the 26th of March, we would have done our national convention.”

Speaking also after their meeting with Buhari, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, revealed that Buhari was in favour of consensus in selecting candidates for party offices.

Bagudu said, “On consensus, Mr. President reminded us that we have produced a number of national chairmen by consensus: Baba Akande emerged as the pioneer chairman of the party by consensus; His Excellency, John Oyegun emerged by consensus; His Excellency, Adams Oshiomhole emerged by consensus.

“So, he is a believer in consensus as one of the options for producing leadership, and he urged us to explore consensus, so that we can generate a list. While recognising that many people who have indicated interest are equally competent, but knowing that just one person will occupy the office, consensus is part of our constitution, and he urged us to work towards consensus.

“And the governors, I have said earlier, have also been working to ensure that as part of equitable arrangement, zoning and consensus are incorporated. We have done that at the lower levels, and even at the national level; it’s almost certain that we will achieve it.

“Then, the date of the convention, the caretaker committee briefed us yesterday on their meeting and the proposed March 26, 2022. And today, the governors informed Mr. President that we have heard the briefing from the caretaker committee and we are supportive of their position.”

Bagudu explained that even though the planned zonal congresses of APC were not provided for in its constitution, the law was also not against the process.

According to him, “On proposed zonal congresses not in the constitution, I think there has been so much debate. Yesterday (Monday), there was a statement to the effect that even the letter that has gone out was withdrawn.

“So, zonal congresses are not explicitly stated in the constitution, particularly, how you do zonal congresses. And we have in the past done them with national convention, but nothing again in the constitution stops them from being done outside the national convention. But the final form will be decided, given the input we have provided.”

Asked if the APC governors were divided, Bagudu retorted, “Are governors divided? Not at all! The 22 governors of the APC are united. We are in total support of Mr. President; we are appreciative of his leadership. We commend him for his leadership.

“We are appreciative of the sacrifice of the national caretaker, and extraordinary convention planning committee. And we thank them for the successes recorded under them. Our party, like I said, is greater and stronger, with more members by the day.”

On his part, Lalong maintained that the ruling party would not collapse after Buhari’s exit, saying, “I think that from the progress report read by our chairman, and from several assumptions, and also several reports that we are seeing what tremendous efforts the federal government is doing. We are already going around commissioning projects here and there in all the various states.

“There is no doubt, although, you are not specific as to which reason will make us not to come back again, but as far as we are concerned, based on assessment, and based on what the federal government is doing, there is every hope that this party, this government will move beyond our president and that is what he has been saying, that by the grace of God, this government will move beyond his tenure.”

Nineteen of the 22 APC governors were in attendance at the meeting held at the Council Chambers, which also had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The governors in attendance were those of Yobe, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Cross River, Kaduna, Lagos, Borno, Niger, Gombe, Osun, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kano, Imo, Kogi, Ogun, Plateau and Anambra’s deputy governor.

Zoning Formula

According to the zoning formula obtained yesterday by THISDAY, APC has zoned its chairmanship position to North-central, which implies that the presidential ticket of the party might go to the south, in addition to the office of the National Secretary, which has been given to the South-west in specific.

Other positions zoned to the North-central are National Vice Chairman (NC), Deputy National Secretary, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader and Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader.

APC zoned the following positions to the South-south: National Vice Chairman (SS), National Publicity Secretary, National Women Leader, Deputy National Treasurer, Deputy National Welfare Secretary, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, and Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

The offices zoned to the South-west are National Secretary, National Vice Chairman (South-West), National Youth Leader, Deputy National Auditor, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader.

For the North-west, the positions given are National Vice Chairman (NW), National Legal Adviser, National Organising Secretary, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Youth Leader, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, zonal Women Leader, and Zonal Special (Persons with Disability – PWD) Leader, among others.

The party zoned the position of the Deputy National Chairman (S) to the South-east, with other offices like National Treasurer, National Welfare Secretary, Deputy National Organising Secretary, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organising Secretary, Zonal Women Leader, and Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader.

North-east would produce Deputy National Chairman (N), National Auditor, National Vice Chairman (NW), Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Women Leader, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, among others.

Interestingly, the zoning plan has tactically knocked out a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari; former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda; former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; and Sunny Monidafe.

The chairmanship aspirants favoured by the method are the senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Musa; Mallam Saliu Mustapha; and former governors of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura and Abdudulahi Adamu.

Buni Threatens to Resign

But while APC may have succeeded in dousing the raging issues over its national convention, a new problem seems to be developing.

An insider told THISDAY last night that the chairman of the caretaker committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, had threatened to resign his position, citing accusations of inefficiency from many APC governors accused.

The source said regarding Buni, “While some of the governors were ready to grab his resignation, others cautioned that accepting his resignation would draw the party back. And on the basis of that, the governors encouraged him to continue until the national convention is held.”

However, while the governors and the president agreed to swap offices between North and South, THISDAY gathered that the leaders of the party specifically agreed that the national chairman should go to the North-central.

According to the source, while the party’s leaders agreed on consensus option in electing the national officers, the governors agreed that the president should be given the privilege to pick the national chairman.

Thus, ahead of the national convention on March 26, the meeting yesterday also agreed to hold national caucus meeting to resolve all pending issues.

APC EXTRAORDINARY NATIONAL CONVENTION 2022

ZONING OF NATIONAL OFFICES

South-South:

(Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River,

Delta, Edo and Rivers States)

1. National Vice Chairman (SS)

2. National Publicity Secretary

3. National Women Leader

4. Deputy National Treasurer

5. Deputy National Welfare Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organizing Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

South-West:

(Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun & Oyo States)

1. National Secretary

2. National Vice Chairman (South-West)

3. National Youth Leader

4. Deputy National Auditor

5. Zonal Secretary

6. Zonal Youth Leader

7. Zonal Organizing Secretary

8. Zonal Women Leader

9. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

South-East:

(Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu & Imo States)

1. Deputy National Chairman (S)

2. National Vice Chairman (SE)

3. National Treasurer

4. National Welfare Secretary

5. Deputy National Organizing Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organizing Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

North-East:

(Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe,

Taraba and Yobe States)

1. Deputy National Chairman (N)

2. National Auditor

3. National Vice Chairman (NW)

4. Deputy National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Women Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organizing Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

North-Central:

(Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger,

and Plateau States)

1. National Chairman

2. National Vice Chairman (NC)

3. Deputy National Secretary

4. Deputy National Legal Adviser

5. Deputy National Publicity Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organizing Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

North-West:

(Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States)

1. National Vice Chairman (NW)

2. National Legal Adviser

3. National Organizing Secretary

4. National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Youth Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organizing Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability – PWD) Leader

