Blueprint Publisher, Malagi, Declares for Niger Governorship

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has declared his interest in the governorship of Niger State in 2023.

Malagi, who made the declaration in Minna yesterday, said his intention was to contest for the number one seat in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The publisher, who spoke with journalists after paying a solidarity visit to the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party at its secretariat, said his vision was to further transform the state economically and socially, adding that his aspiration “is not a do or die affair.”

According to him, “It is true that I am aspiring for the governorship of Niger State, but I am here only to identify with the new leadership of the party

“I am here to show support to the new executive of the party; I have come to pledge my loyalty to the party as a loyal and dedicated party man,” Malagi said, before commending the Haliru Jikantoro-led SWC for “doing a very good job since your election.”

Malagi is the first APC politician to publicly declare interest in the governorship of the state.

The publisher stunned the state party leadership when he announced series of donations of almost N150 million, among which included 33 Toyota Space buses with one each for the 25 local government branches of the party, three for the state party secretariat and one each for the zonal offices.

In addition, he donated N43million to the party with N1million each for the 25 LGAs and N3million for zonal offices and N15million to the state secretariat.

In his brief remarks, the state Chairman of the party, Mr. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, appreciated the gesture of the publisher, describing him as “a true party man.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

